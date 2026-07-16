Burchett Announces Hearing on Extreme Political Activism at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency Chairman Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) today announced a hearing titled “Rewriting American History: Examining the Smithsonian’s Efforts to Reshape the Past.” This hearing follows a report released by the White House Domestic Policy Council released on July 4, 2026, revealing the extensive left-wing biases of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History (NMAH) that significantly alter and disparage the history of the United States. Durning the hearing, members will examine the actions taken by NMAH and the Smithsonian Institution to promote divisive, inappropriate, and factually inaccurate programming on U.S. history. Members will also analyze the ways in which activist groups have influenced the mischaracterization of the American experiment and promotion of a politicized agenda.

“Instead of promoting an accurate history of the United States that Americans can be proud of, the National Museum of American History has bent the knee to left-wing activists and allowed them to obscure the truth using their radical agenda. As an organization that receives 62 percent of its funds from the federal government, the Smithsonian Institution should serve the American people, not promote an ideologically charged agenda. Congress has a duty to aid President Trump’s push to restore accuracy and an appreciation for America’s great history and heritage,” said Subcommittee Chairman Burchett.

WHAT: “Rewriting American History: Examining the Smithsonian’s Efforts to Reshape the Past”

DATE: Tuesday, July 21, 2026

TIME: 10:00a.m. ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

Dr. Anthea Hartig, Elizabeth MacMillan Director, National Museum of American History

Mike Gonzalez, Angeles T. Arredondo E Pluribus Unum Senior Fellow, The Heritage Foundation

Dr. Matthew Spalding, Kirby Professor in Constitutional GovernmentandDean of the Van Andel Graduate School of Government, Hillsdale College Washington, D.C. Campus

WATCH: This hearing is open to the public and will be livestreamed here.