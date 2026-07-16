President Ilham Aliyev thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for sharing his remarks from the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum, according to a post on the Azerbaijani President’s social media accounts.

The post reads:

“Mr. President,

Thank you for sharing my remarks from the Shusha Global Media Forum, where I described you as a “Man of Peace,” citing Breitbart.

With less than a month remaining until the first anniversary of the historic Washington Summit, I would like to once again express my sincere appreciation for your indispensable role in advancing lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Your leadership has made a historic contribution to bringing our region closer to peace, stability, and prosperity.

You truly are a Man of Peace.”