Chairman Cruz Supports Nomination of TSA Administrator 



WASHINGTON, D.C. – In his opening statement during today’s Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee nominations hearing, Chairman Ted Cruz (R-Texas) praised David Cummins, President Trump’s nomination for Transportation Security Administration (TSA) administrator, as a proven leader who will focus the agency on customer service, adapt to evolving threats, and strengthen TSA’s core mission of keeping the nation’s airports safe and secure.

Chairman Cruz noted that Mr. Cummins will assume leadership of the agency as it approaches the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the formation of the TSA, as well as following two prolonged Democrat government shutdowns that combined lasted 119 days and left TSA employees without pay for weeks on end. He also emphasized that Mr. Cummins’ more than two decades of experience leading transportation technology and government services will help make TSA more effective, efficient, and responsive to emerging security challenges, particularly as the agency faces a critical need for modernization.

Chairman Cruz’s remarks, as prepared for delivery, are as follows:

“Today, we consider the nomination of David Cummins to be the next administrator of the Transportation Security Administration. Mr. Cummins’s nomination comes at a critical time for the TSA. In the past year, TSA employees had to work for nearly three months without a paycheck due to two pointless, unnecessary, and damaging Democrat-imposed shutdowns. Due to the second, roughly 75-day shutdown, the TSA lost more than 1,100 employees because Democrats thought it was a good idea to shut down the government and stop paying people who help to keep air travel safe.

“The efficient and secure operation of our nation’s airports is vital to the smooth flow of commerce and travel for Americans. The TSA is central to this mission.

“It is my hope that, under the leadership of David Cummins, the TSA will focus on its mission, continuously innovate to stay ahead of emerging threats, adapt to new traveler trends, and improve employee morale.

“Mr. Cummins has more than two decades of private sector experience leading transportation technology, mobility, and government services operations. In his recent role as Senior Vice President of Citizen Services at Serco, Inc., he managed a 5,000-employee division with over $600 million in revenue. He also held senior roles at Xerox’s transportation and government services businesses and led operations planning for the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympic Winter Games.

“With nearly 65,000 employees today, the TSA functions much like a complex, large corporation. As a private sector business executive, Mr. Cummins has the acumen that is needed to keep an organization like the TSA lean, focused, and operating smoothly. He has already identified screening-technology modernization, workforce morale, and improving the traveler experience as priorities for his tenure as administrator.

“Mr. Cummins will also take the helm at a time when the TSA is focused on modernizing the agency. After 9/11, the U.S. endeavored to create the most secure transportation system in the world. In recent years, however, the TSA has struggled to roll out new technologies at airports, including top-of-the-line baggage and identity verification technologies. Some estimates suggest the TSA will not fully deploy these new technologies until the 2040s. This timeline is simply unacceptable. Innovative thinking will be needed to change the TSA’s current trajectory.

“This fall marks 25 years since the September 11th terror attacks. The administration should be thoughtfully evaluating the success of the TSA. Congress should similarly evaluate whether the TSA functions as an agile security agency and why its modernization has so often been mired in bureaucracy.

“Between TSA’s management of modernization efforts, technology procurement, delayed cybersecurity rules and reliance on security directives, and the commercialization of drone operations, the TSA needs an administrator who is prepared to tackle significant challenges. Mr. Cummins will bring a practical management background and has the expertise to lead the TSA as it seeks to improve operational performance, technology modernization, and service delivery heading into 2030.

“I look forward to hearing from Mr. Cummins about his vision for the TSA and how he will further its mission of ensuring safe and efficient transportation for all Americans.”

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