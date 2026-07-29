Sew Gee’s Bend Heritage Builders Earns 2026 Best of Alabama Regional Award

GEE’S BEND, AL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sew Gee’s Bend Heritage Builders, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the heart of Gee’s Bend and preserving its extraordinary artistic legacy, has earned a 2026 Best of Alabama Regional Award. The recognition highlights the organization’s work to illuminate, celebrate, and sustain a community known around the world for its artistry, resilience, and cultural impact.Rooted in the historic Gee’s Bend community, Sew Gee’s Bend Heritage Builders is focused on more than preservation. The organization works to support the people, stories, and traditions behind one of Alabama’s most meaningful creative legacies. Through its mission, the nonprofit helps honor the generations of makers whose quilts and craftsmanship have carried the story of Gee’s Bend far beyond the Black Belt, while also investing in the community that continues to shape that story today.“This recognition means so much because it reflects the strength, creativity, and spirit of Gee’s Bend,” said a representative of Sew Gee’s Bend Heritage Builders. “Our work is about honoring the artistry that came before us, supporting the people here now, and making sure this legacy continues to inspire future generations.”The 2026 Best of Alabama Regional Award recognizes organizations that make a meaningful impact in their communities while helping define what makes Alabama distinct. For Sew Gee’s Bend Heritage Builders, that impact is both cultural and deeply local. By championing Gee’s Bend’s heritage, supporting its artists, and keeping community at the center of its mission, the organization continues to build on a legacy stitched with history, perseverance, and purpose.As Sew Gee’s Bend Heritage Builders looks ahead, the award serves as both a milestone and a reminder of the work still unfolding. The organization remains committed to celebrating Gee’s Bend, supporting its creative future, and helping ensure one of Alabama’s most powerful stories continues to be seen, shared, and honored.For more information click here!

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