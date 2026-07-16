Governor Newsom signs legislation 7.16.2026

News SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:Jason Reed, of Rossmoor, has been appointed to the Collateral Recovery Disciplinary Review Committee. Reed has been the President of Nations Recovery Services, Inc, since 1997. He is a...

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