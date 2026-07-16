DNR to host meetings on changes for upcoming deer season in western and northwestern Iowa

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting four meetings in Western Iowa to update hunters on a series of changes to deer season before licenses go on sale, on Aug. 15.

Meetings are scheduled for Aug. 3 at Yellow Smoke Park, near Denison; Aug. 4, at Dennis L. Sohl Center, in Hinton; Aug. 5, at Sandy Hollow Clubhouse, in Sioux Center; and Aug. 6 at Prairie Heritage Center, near Peterson. All meetings begin at 6 p.m.

The most significant change is dividing the state into two deer zones: Zone A and Zone B (counties in red). Zone B includes Lyon, Sioux, O’Brien, Plymouth, Woodbury, Ida, Crawford and Shelby counties. General Deer Licenses in Zone B are valid for antlered bucks only, and party hunting is not allowed.

The rest of the state is in Zone A.

“These regulation changes, including dividing the state into two zones, are the product of more than a dozen meetings with local hunters concerned about low deer populations who want to see the herd recover. We’re hosting these meetings within the new deer Zone B and encouraging hunters to attend to keep the conversation going,” said Jace Elliott, state deer biologist with the Iowa DNR.

With these changes, hunters will need to select the zone they will be hunting before purchasing their deer license. Zone A licenses are not valid in Zone B; Zone B licenses are not valid in Zone A. Zone B allows for Antlered Buck only harvest for all seasons except youth and disabled, or for hunters with landowner-tenant tags or landowners in the depredation program.

A limited, county specific quota of Any-Deer Licenses (in graphic) are available in Zone B, on a first come first served basis. Licenses go on sale at 9 a.m., Aug. 15.

“The management plan is dynamic meaning we could see Zone B expand to include additional counties if necessary,” Elliott said. “These changes are intended to provide a more responsive approach to deer management. As conditions change over time, regulations can be adjusted to reflect the management needs of individual regions.

"While these regulation changes are designed to aid recovery, hunters can further support local deer populations by making conservative harvest decisions where deer numbers remain low."