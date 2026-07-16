Environmental Protection Commission meeting agenda, published 07/16/2026

DES MOINES – The Environmental Protection Commission (EPC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will have their monthly business meeting July 21, 2026. The meeting is open to the public.

The meeting starts at 10:00 a.m. at the Iowa DNR Building, Walnut Woods Conference Room, 6200 Park Ave, Des Moines. The public can also attend via video conference or by phone.

To join by video, connect with meet.google.com/wps-igfq-dsb. To join by phone, call 614-686-0310, and enter PIN 564 757 480, followed by the pound (#) sign. Written comments may be submitted up to 24 hours before the meeting to Angie Clark at [email protected] or to 6200 Park Ave Suite 200, Des Moines, IA 50321.

The agenda for the meeting:

Monthly Reports

Directors Remarks

Derelict Building Grant Program - Grant Recommendations

Consent Agenda Items: Chapter 103: "Financial and Operating License Requirements for Regional Collection Centers and Satellite Facilities" (rescinds Chapter 103: "Sanitary Landfills: Coal Combustion Residue") Chapter 104: “Solid Waste Comprehensive Planning and Environmental Management System Requirements” Chapter 105: “Hazardous Conditions” Chapter 107: "Beverage Container Deposits" Chapter 109: “Landfill Alternative Financial Assistance Program” Chapter 111: “Annual Reports of Solid Waste Environmental Management Systems" Chapter 119: "Used Oil and Used Oil Filters" Chapter 123: “Regional Collection Centers and Satellite Facilities" Chapter 131: "Notice of Hazardous Conditions" Chapter 133: "Rules for Determining Cleanup Actions and Responsible Parties" Chapter 137: "Iowa Land Recycling Program and Response Actions Standards." Chapter 145: “Household Batteries" Chapter 149: “Fees for Transportation, Treatment and Disposal of Hazardous Waste” Chapter 152: “Criteria for Siting Low-Level Radioactive Waste Disposal Facilities” Chapter 209: " Landfill Alternatives Financial Assistance Programs " Chapter 211: “Financial Assistance for the Management of Household Hazardous Materials and Hazardous Waste from Very Small Quantity Generators" Chapter 213: “Packaging - Heavy Metal Content"

Rule Decisions: Chapter 100: “Scope of Title–Definitions – Rules of Practice” Chapter 101: "Sanitary Disposal Projects" Chapter 102: "Permits and Rules of Practice" Chapter 134: “Underground Storage Tank Certification Programs” Chapter 135: “Technical Standards and Corrective Action Requirements for Owners and Operators of Underground Storage Tanks” Chapter 136: “Financial Responsibility for Underground Storage Tanks"

Notices of Intended Action: Chapter 21: "Compliance, Excess Emissions, and Measurement of Emissions" Chapter 22: "Controlling Air Pollution" Chapter 23: "Air Emission Standards" Chapter 24: "Operating Permits" Chapter 27: "Certificate of Acceptance" Chapter 33: "Construction Permit Requirements for Major Stationary Sources - Prevention of Significant Deterioration" (PSD)



Find the complete agenda and more information under the Environmental Protection Commission section of the DNR’s website.

Commissioners include: Mark Stutsman, chair, Hills; Patricia Foley, vice chair, Huxley; Jim Christensen, secretary, Linn Grove; Amy Echard, Farmersburg; Jason Ballard, Fairfield; Rebecca Dostal, Traer; Dawn Refsell, Runnells; Kyle Tobiason, Center Junction, and Roger Zylstra, Lynnville. Kayla Lyon is the DNR director.

Any person participating in the public meeting who has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or [email protected], and advise of specific needs.