Monroeville Main Street Earns 2026 Best of Alabama Award

MONROEVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monroeville Main Street has earned a 2026 Best of Alabama Award, recognizing its continued work to strengthen and celebrate historic downtown Monroeville. The nonprofit organization focuses on revitalization through economic growth, preservation, promotion, and community design, helping make downtown a place where local stories, small businesses, and civic pride all have room to grow.Since 2014, Monroeville Main Street has worked to bring new energy to the heart of the city while honoring the history that makes Monroeville one of Alabama’s most recognizable communities. Its work follows the Main Street Four-Point Approach, a nationally proven framework centered on Organization, Promotion, Design, and Economic Vitality. In practical terms, that means building partnerships, supporting small businesses, improving the look and feel of downtown, recruiting investment, and giving residents and visitors more reasons to spend time in the city center. The organization’s impact has also been recognized nationally. In May 2024, Monroeville became Alabama’s first Great American Main Street Award-winning community.“This award is meaningful because it reflects the work of so many people who believe in downtown Monroeville,” said a representative of Monroeville Main Street. “Our mission has always been about more than buildings or events. It is about creating a place where businesses can grow, neighbors can gather, and everyone who visits can feel the story of this community.”As a 501(c)(6) nonprofit, Monroeville Main Street continues to bring together property owners, business leaders, government partners, preservation advocates, and community members under one shared vision. With the slogan “Write your chapter here,” the organization’s 2026 Best of Alabama Award feels like a fitting recognition of work already well underway and a strong reminder that downtown Monroeville’s next chapter is still being written.For more information click here!

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