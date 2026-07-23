North American Lighting, Inc. Recognized with 2026 Best of Alabama Award

MUSCLE SHOALS, AL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- North American Lighting, Inc. has earned a 2026 Best of Alabama Award, recognizing the company’s role as a major force in automotive manufacturing and one of the region’s standout industrial employers. As a leading tier-one supplier of automotive lighting to automakers across the United States, Canada and Mexico, NAL helps produce the lighting systems drivers rely on every day, from forward lighting to rear combination lighting, accessory lighting and other advanced vehicle products.NAL’s Muscle Shoals Signal & Forward Lighting Plant has been part of Alabama’s automotive story since opening in 2007. Built in response to growing auto production across the southern United States, the facility has expanded over the years into a 640,000-square-foot operation employing approximately 1,600 people. The plant’s work supports major automotive brands while also keeping highly technical manufacturing jobs rooted in the Shoals area.“Where Innovation & Technology Come To Light is more than a slogan for us,” says Larry Saatkamp, Director of Manufacturing. “It reflects the way our team approaches every product, every process and every customer relationship. This recognition is really a credit to the people in Muscle Shoals who bring skill, precision and pride to their work every day.”What sets NAL apart is not only the scale of its operation, but the level of advanced manufacturing behind it. Automotive lighting has evolved far beyond a basic safety feature. NAL combines engineering, technology, quality control and production expertise in a fast-moving industry where reliability matters.The 2026 Best of Alabama Award highlights NAL’s continued impact on the state’s automotive supply chain and the local workforce that supports it. As the company continues serving automakers across North America, its Muscle Shoals team remains an important part of Alabama’s manufacturing momentum.For more information click here!

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