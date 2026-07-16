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Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Unveils “Red’s Great Adventure!” as K9 Unit Fundraiser

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the release of Red’s Great Adventure!, a new book created to honor K9 Red and support the K9 Unit through fundraising sales.

The book was created to commemorate Red’s most memorable adventure and captures her service, teamwork, perseverance, and love. While the story is not exact in chronological order, it is close to what happened and reflects the events surrounding one of Red’s most memorable experiences. 

Community support during a difficult night

Last July, Red went missing during a severe storm after a kennel latch malfunction. In the days that followed, the community rallied by searching and sharing updates until she was safely located and returned home. The response reflected the strong bond between Red, the Sheriff’s Office, and the community she serves. 

Fundraiser and availability

One hundred of the books were donated by PIP Printing to help support the K9 Unit. Nine books are being donated to the Randolph County Public Library so each library location’s children’s section will have one copy, and one copy will be placed in the Randolph Room for historical purposes. 

Book price and locations

$10 (includes tax) cash or check, available through Randolph County Sheriff’s Office locations, any RCSO K9 Handler, and at RCSO community events. All proceeds benefit the K9 Unit. 

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Reds Great Adventure

 

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Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Unveils “Red’s Great Adventure!” as K9 Unit Fundraiser

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