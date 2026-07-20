Zentist Launches Remit AI Connector, Connecting ChatGPT and Claude to Dental Revenue Cycle Data

Zentist connects AI assistants like ChatGPT and Claude with Remit AI data, enabling dental teams to uncover revenue cycle insights faster.

We built the Remit AI Connector to help teams get more from the AI tools they already use—connecting them with Remit AI intelligence so they can move faster and make better decisions.” — Ato Kasymov

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zentist, the dental revenue cycle management (RCM) automation company, today announced the launch of the Remit AI Connector, a new capability that enables dental teams to securely connect AI assistants to their Remit AI data, starting with Claude, with planned support for Gemini and Microsoft Copilot in future releases.As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded in daily workflows, organizations are moving beyond using AI for content creation and productivity tasks. The next evolution is giving AI access to the operational data needed to answer business-critical questions.Research from Anthropic and OpenAI highlights this shift: professionals are increasingly using AI to enhance their capabilities, improve the quality and speed of their work, and focus on higher-value decision-making. However, most AI tools remain disconnected from the business systems where critical operational data lives.For dental organizations, that data includes payment activity, remittance information, payer enrollment status, denials, claim performance, and revenue cycle workflows.Until now, accessing those insights often required manual exports, spreadsheet analysis, report requests, or waiting for operational teams to compile answers.The Remit AI Connector changes that.With the new capability, dental groups and DSOs can ask questions about their revenue cycle operations in plain English and receive immediate answers from their Remit AI data — from claims and payments to remittances, denials, payer activity, AR trends, and practice performance.Teams can ask questions such as:"Give me an AR rollup by age bucket across all locations.""Show me aging claims for [practice] with denial reasons and suggested next steps.""Which payers are driving the highest denial rates and what patterns should we investigate?""List posted payments this month with full payer and patient detail."By connecting AI tools directly with Remit AI, organizations can surface trends, identify revenue cycle bottlenecks, and make faster operational decisions across payers, locations, claims, and payment workflows."Our goal has always been to help dental organizations operate more efficiently and make better decisions. As AI becomes part of everyday workflows, we saw an opportunity to help our users maximize the tools they already use by connecting them with the intelligence inside Remit AI. This enables teams to move faster, uncover insights more easily, and focus their expertise on the decisions that matter most."— Ato Kasymov, CEO and Co-Founder, ZentistThe Remit AI Connector is powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard designed to securely connect AI applications to external data sources. After a one-time authorization, teams can interact with their Remit AI data directly through supported AI platforms, starting with Claude and ChatGPT.Security remains a core priority. Remit AI is SOC 2-certified and HIPAA-compliant, with safeguards designed to protect sensitive healthcare data.Getting StartedSearch for Remit AI in your AI tool's apps or connectors directoryConnect and authorize onceStart asking questionsThe Remit AI Connector is available now for dental organizations using Claude and ChatGPT, with additional AI platform support planned for future releases.About ZentistZentist is transforming dental revenue cycle management with intelligent automation that helps dental organizations streamline payments, reduce administrative complexity, and improve financial performance. Built for dental practices, DSOs, and enterprise dental groups, Zentist’s platform brings together automation, AI-powered workflows, and actionable revenue cycle intelligence to help teams work more efficiently and make better decisions. Learn more at zentist.io.Media Contact

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