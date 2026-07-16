Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian’s Regular Press Conference on July 15, 2026

Xinhua News Agency: We notice that the 2026 APEC Digital Week will kick off tomorrow in Chengdu, Sichuan Province. According to the schedule, in addition to the Digital and AI Ministerial Meeting, the High-level Forum on AI and the High-level Roundtable on Data for Growth, there are also meetings of the APEC Telecommunications and Information Working Group and the Digital Economy Steering Group, as well as field visits covering data for healthcare, animation-themed cultural products, smart city and AI application during the Digital Week. As the host this year, how will China better build consensus and promote cooperation among APEC economies in the fields of digital technology such as AI? What’s China’s expectation on the second half of the APEC “China Year”?

Lin Jian: This year is the APEC “China Year.” As the host, China will hold more than 10 ministerial meetings in various sectors and high-level activities throughout the year. Activities under the APEC Digital Week are going to kick off in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, a city of innovation and entrepreneurship in Western China. They are among the most highlighted and broadly-ranged events under the APEC ministerial meetings. As we can see, digital technology like AI has become a critical element in the growth of new-quality productive forces and innovation. How to better use AI, manage the risks, and let innovation drive growth becomes a topic for all. We believe that the APEC Digital Week will provide an important platform for exploring ways to make AI universally beneficial and inclusive, promote cooperation on digital empowerment, and enhance data development and utilization as well as an opportunity to experience China’s technological innovation and new-quality productive forces development.

The APEC “China Year” has passed its halfway point. Cooperation in various fields is making sound progress. Parties have actively participated in the ministerial meetings in relevant sectors and senior officials’ meetings, and had in-depth exchanges under the theme of “Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together” and the three priorities “openness, innovation and cooperation.” Quite a few early harvests have been achieved. We have seen commentaries saying that since China took the APEC baton, events of the “China Year” have attracted strong international participation. The APEC agenda is well-coordinated and tightly-structured, and covered a diverse range of specialized topics. I believe that as scheduled events continue to unfold, you will find the second half of the APEC “China Year” equally engaging. China will continue doing a good job as the host, and work with various parties to deliver more cooperation outcomes, and build the broadest possible consensus to lay a sound foundation for the leaders’ meeting in November and contribute even more to the development and prosperity of the Asia Pacific. We welcome all journalists to continue covering the events and progress of the APEC “China Year.”

Prensa Latina: The United States has announced new sanctions against Cuban entities, adding to its fuel blockade and broader sanctions campaign despite international opposition. What is China’s comment on these latest developments?



Lin Jian: China has made its position clear on many occasions. The U.S. 60 plus years of full blockade and illicit sanctions have brought profound sufferings to the Cuban people. Recently the U.S. once again upgraded blockade and sanction measures, hitting hard at the basic livelihood of the Cuban people and raising concern from the international community. The U.S. needs to heed the call for justice from the international community, stop its blockade, coercion and pressuring against Cuba at once, and stop stripping the Cuban people of the rights to survival and development. China firmly supports Cuba in defending national sovereignty and standing against external interference. We stand ready to work with the rest of the world to uphold international fairness and justice.

Beijing Youth Daily: We noted that the Financial Times citing the latest study wrote that Europe and the U.S. would need to invest an extra US$23.6 trillion over the next 25 years to end their reliance on China in critical industries by 2050 and that it’s impossible to replicate the industrial and supply chains in the short run. What’s your view?



Lin Jian: The argument you mentioned actually reflects how deeply interconnected and mutually complementary the global industrial and supply chains are and that we all belong to one community with common stakes. Decoupling, protectionist barriers, and forcibly reengineering industrial and supply chains is not only expensive, but also against both market rules and the choice of businesses. Eventually it will cost everyone more and deliver less.

True sense of security comes from cooperation, not isolation. Keeping the global supply chain safe, stable and unimpeded is the shared responsibility of all countries. China remains committed to high-standard opening up, and will continue to provide quality products and cooperation opportunities for the whole world with its mega-sized market and complete industrial system. We stand ready to work with other countries to resist the logic of bloc confrontation, make the global supply chain win-win, and provide steady impetus for common development of the world.

Bloomberg: New legislation by the U.S. on sanctions on Russia, that’s been spearheaded by the late Senator Lindsey Graham and backed by President Trump, would target the top five buyers of Russian crude oil and natural gas. This will include China. The measure would grant Trump authority to hit the countries with tariff rates up to 100 percent. Would the ministry like to comment?



Lin Jian: China firmly opposes unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law or authorization of the UN Security Council, and will take necessary measures to firmly defend the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese businesses and citizens. Practicing double standards and resorting to coercion and pressuring will eventually prove to be self-defeating.