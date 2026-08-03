Injured Roofing Worker Recovers Six-Figure Settlement after Chicago Attorney Files Suit

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Attorney Scott DeSalvo says the claim drew no meaningful response until a complaint was filed, a pattern he sees often in construction injury cases.

The facts did not change. What changed was that I made sure that ignoring my injured client became dangerous.” — Scott D. DeSalvo

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A worker injured in a roof fire has recovered a six-figure settlement, according to the attorney who represented him — but only after a lawsuit was filed. Before that, personal injury attorney Scott DeSalvo says, the claim received no meaningful response at all.DeSalvo, who has represented injured Illinois workers for more than 25 years, said the pre-suit phase of the case followed a pattern he encounters regularly in construction injury matters: correspondence acknowledged but not answered, requests for information deflected, and no substantive engagement with the merits of the claim."There is a version of a claim where the other side looks at the file, evaluates it honestly, and makes a fair offer. That is not what happened here," said Scott DeSalvo, personal injury attorney and Trial Lawyers College graduate with over 25 years of experience helping Illinois injury victims. "Before the lawsuit, we got nothing. After the lawsuit, the case resolved in six figures. The facts did not change in between. What changed was that ignoring us stopped being free."Construction and roofing work consistently ranks among the most hazardous occupations in the United States. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the construction sector reports one of the highest counts of fatal occupational injuries of any industry. Roofing specifically carries elevated risk from falls, heat, and — as in this matter — fire and burn exposure.DeSalvo says injured construction workers face a structural disadvantage that has little to do with the strength of their case. Job sites often involve multiple entities — a property owner, a general contractor, subcontractors, equipment suppliers — and each may point toward another when a claim arrives. Workers' compensation may cover part of a loss while leaving other avenues unexplored. Meanwhile, the injured worker is out of work, without income, and under pressure to accept whatever is offered."A guy who is hurt and not getting a paycheck cannot outwait a company with a legal department. They know that. The delay is not an accident — it is the strategy," DeSalvo said. "Filing suit is how you take that clock away from them and put it back on the side of the person who got hurt."DeSalvo notes that many injured workers do not realize a workers' compensation claim and a separate third-party injury claim can both exist from the same incident. When a party other than the employer contributed to the injury, that claim proceeds under different rules and is not limited by the workers' compensation system's structure.DeSalvo maintains a free guide to Illinois workplace injury claims at desalvolaw.com, along with other educational resources he authors personally. None require an email address or registration to access — a practice he describes as reflecting a commitment to helping injured workers understand their options whether or not they hire his firm. That commitment, he has said, traces to his own father's workplace injury.Details of this matter are limited to protect the confidentiality of the parties. Settlement amounts and case outcomes depend entirely on the specific facts and circumstances of each case. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome in any future matter.Scott DeSalvo represents injured workers throughout Chicago, Oak Brook, and surrounding Illinois communities. Consultations are free. More information is available at desalvolaw.com.About Scott DeSalvoScott DeSalvo is a personal injury attorney with over 25 years of experience representing injury victims throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, including Oak Brook, Cicero, and surrounding communities. A graduate of the Trial Lawyers College, DeSalvo personally authors all client resources — including detailed guides, calculators, and educational materials available free at desalvolaw.com — with a commitment to helping injury victims understand their rights whether or not they choose to hire him. He was named Best Personal Injury Lawyer in Oak Brook 2026 by BusinessRate and has been selected by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys as one of Illinois' 10 Best Attorneys for Client Satisfaction 2026.

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