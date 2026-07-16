City of Dyersburg Consolidates Permitting, Licensing, and Asset Management on OpenGov Public Service Platform

DYERSBURG, TN, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Dyersburg has selected OpenGov Permitting & Licensing and Enterprise Asset Management to replace its current fragmented system. With OpenGov, they will operate a single platform for permitting, licensing, code enforcement, and asset management.Dyersburg is the county seat of Dyer County in northwest Tennessee, with a population of approximately 16,000 residents. The city serves a broad base of property owners, contractors, and businesses, with operations spanning permitting, code enforcement, asset maintenance, and citizen service request management.For over a decade, the city relied on disconnected systems and manual processes to manage permits, inspections, code violations, work orders, and citizen requests. Platform updates and customizations became tied to mounting costs and vendor dependency, and each operational change required external support and budget allocation. Without a centralized system of record, asset maintenance remained reactive, reporting was time-consuming and fragmented across multiple sources, and citizens faced a disjointed online experience. Leadership lacked real-time visibility into asset performance and operational costs, limiting the ability to plan proactively.OpenGov will help Dyersburg to consolidate permitting, licensing, code enforcement, and asset management into one system. The platform will integrate seamlessly with the city's parcel data through ESRI, providing a GIS-powered view of properties, permits, and assets. Staff will gain the ability to customize workflows without additional costs, improving turnaround times on permit reviews and process updates. Citizens and contractors will experience a streamlined online portal, reducing phone calls and paperwork."We've spent years working around the limitations of our current platform, paying for each customization and waiting for vendor support," said Carmen Cupples, IT/GIS Manager, City of Dyersburg. "OpenGov gives us a unified system across permitting, licensing, and assets, plus the ability to customize our workflows on our own terms. That's game-changing for a city our size."Dyersburg joins the City of Kingsport and Knox County, among other Tennessee communities, in consolidating their citizen-facing and asset operations on OpenGov.

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