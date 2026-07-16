SERES Announces 2026 First-Half Earnings Forecast: Short-Term Profitability Impacted by Rising Raw Material Costs

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The company maintains Strong Cash Position and Financial Resilience. Its brand AITO Deliveries Increased 10.2% YoY in the First Half

Hong Kong, China – SERES released its earnings forecast for the first half of 2026, estimating net profit attributable to shareholders of between RMB -1.8 billion and RMB -1.5 billion.

SERES stated that its short-term earnings were affected by a combination of factors, including rising prices of key raw materials such as memory chips, industrial metals, and lithium carbonate, as well as non-recurring impairment charges on certain existing assets. Despite these temporary pressures, SERES maintains a strong cash position and a healthy balance sheet, providing a solid foundation for sustainable operations and resilience against market fluctuations.

The entire China automotive industry is also experiencing pressure from rising costs and intensifying competition. However, SERES continues to demonstrate strong long-term growth potential. During the first half of 2026, AITO vehicle deliveries increased 10.2% YoY. SERES continued to expand its premium product portfolio with the launch of the all-new AITO M9 and AITO M6. Deliveries of the all-new AITO M9 exceeded 10,000 units within three weeks of its launch, while deliveries of the AITO M9 Ultimate are scheduled to begin shortly.

AITO has consistently maintained its premium positioning. Through products such as the AITO M9 Ultimate, the brand continues to explore new possibilities in the premium automotive segment, strengthening its position through product excellence and technological innovation.

Industry analysts believe that this long-term premiumization strategy will be more important for future growth than short-term earnings fluctuations. AITO reflects the continued advancement of Chinese intelligent electric vehicle brands in the global premium market, while SERES remains well positioned for long-term growth.

About Seres Group Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1986, SERES is a technology-driven company with new energy vehicles (NEVs) at the core of its business. Listed in Shanghai and Hong Kong, SERES is also recognized among China’s Top 500 Enterprises. The company specializes in the R&D, manufacturing, sales and service of new energy vehicles, as well as core electric powertrain technologies.

The name SERES is derived from the ancient Greek word for the “Land of Silk”, symbolizing the East, sophistication and luxury. Inspired by the spirit of the Silk Road, SERES is committed to building a premium automotive brand that brings Chinese innovation to the global stage.

For more information, please visit: https://www.global-seres.com

https://thenewsfront.com/seres-announces-2026-first-half-earnings-forecast-short-term-profitability-impacted-by-rising-raw-material-costs/

https://www.global-seres.com/

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