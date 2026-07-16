Governor Ivey Continues Rebuilding Alabama with $3.6 Million in Road Grants

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced more than $3.6 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for 11 road projects across Alabama, highlighting her ongoing commitment to enhancing the state’s infrastructure.

The grants are the second round of funding made available this year under the Alabama Department of Transportation’s Annual Grant Program, created by the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act, overwhelmingly passed by the Legislature and signed by Governor Ivey in 2019, requires ALDOT to establish an annual program setting aside a minimum of $10 million off the top of the state’s share of gas tax revenue for local projects. Additional funding will be awarded later this year.

“Strong, safe and reliable infrastructure is one of the reasons our state attracts record-breaking investments and jobs,” said Governor Ivey. “Rebuild Alabama is delivering lasting improvements, ensuring we have the strong transportation network needed to support our growing economy and those who drive our roads and bridges. We are keeping our foot on the gas and will continue to invest in infrastructure that serves every corner of Alabama.”

Of the awarded projects, cities and counties also contributed more than $1.5 million in local matching funds. All projects are required to move forward within one year of the awarding of funds.

Since the passage of the Rebuild Alabama Act, ALDOT’s Annual Grant Program has awarded more than $81.8 million in state transportation funding for local projects.

For more information about the Annual Grant Program, visit the program’s dedicated webpage at https://www.dot.state.al.us/programs/RAAGrantProgram.html.

The list of local projects is attached.

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