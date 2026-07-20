Digitas Health Strengthens Its Modern Agency Operations Model with the Appointment of Mecca Scott

Mecca Scott, Executive Vice President, Project Management and Client Operations

Operations leader joins agency to strengthen delivery excellence, scale collaboration, and advance connected ways of working across Digitas Health.

One of the most important lessons I learned from a leader who had a tremendous impact on my growth was that hope is not a strategy” — Mecca Scott

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digitas Health today announced the appointment of Mecca Scott as Executive Vice President, Project Management & Client Operations.At a time when healthcare brands face unprecedented complexity and increasing demands for speed, integration, and impact, Digitas Health continues to invest in the people and capabilities that make exceptional work possible. Scott joins the agency to strengthen the connective tissue between teams, clients, and disciplines, bringing greater operational clarity, scalability, and collaboration to the work that ultimately helps improve patient’s lives.With more than 20 years of experience leading operations, client services, and enterprise transformation across healthcare and market access agencies, Scott has spent her career helping organizations navigate growth, transformation, and complexity by building strong teams, scalable operating models, and cultures rooted in accountability and collaboration. She is known for bringing clarity, alignment, and momentum to complex challenges.In her role, Scott will lead the continued evolution of project management and client operations across Digitas Health, helping to create a more unified and connected way of working across the agency. Her focus will be on strengthening project management as a strategic capability, scaling best practices, simplifying execution, and creating greater clarity and consistency so teams can spend less time navigating process and more time focused on delivering meaningful work.As healthcare becomes increasingly interconnected, project management is evolving from managing workflows and outputs to becoming a strategic force that removes friction, unlocks collaboration, and accelerates excellence. Scott will help advance future-ready ways of working by championing modern tools, AI-enabled capabilities, and smarter operational frameworks that better connect strategy to execution.“Great work happens when teams have the clarity to align, the confidence to act, and the scalability to grow together," said Brian Lefkowitz, President of Digitas Health. "Mecca brings the operational discipline and people-first leadership to simplify how work gets done, strengthen collaboration across the agency, and keep raising the bar for our clients. Her leadership reflects what it means to be Connected for Good."“One of the most important lessons I learned from a leader who had a tremendous impact on my growth was that hope is not a strategy," said Scott."That mindset has stayed with me throughout my career and continues to shape how I think about leadership, accountability, and enabling great work. I've always believed that project management is the heartbeat of an agency. At its best, it creates the clarity, accountability, and connection that empower teams to focus on delivering the creative, strategic, and meaningful work that drives impact. I'm excited to partner across Digitas Health as we continue advancing how great work gets done.”Scott's appointment reflects Digitas Health's ongoing investment in building an agency designed for what's next—one that is built for the biggest brands in healthcare and equipped to help clients navigate an increasingly complex landscape. By connecting creativity, strategy, technology, and human understanding, Digitas Health continues to evolve how great healthcare work gets made, creating meaningful impact for brands, providers, and patients alike.Digitas Health is the modern creative agency that takes on the biggest moments in healthcare. Guided by its purpose, Connected, for Good, the agency recognizes that health is deeply personal, often complex, and profoundly important. Digitas Health designs and builds innovative solutions that connect brands to people in meaningful and lasting ways, using bold ideas, advanced analytics, and transformative strategies to drive impactful change. For more information, visit us at www.digitashealth.com At Publicis Health, we believe keeping the world healthy is our most extraordinary social endeavor. Because one person’s well-being is the responsibility of the many. As part of Publicis Groupe and built on the world’s foremost intelligence platform, we create sharper, more memorable, and valuable brands for better outcomes.Powered by more than 8,000 healthcare communications, data, and medical specialists, our global agency collective is at the heart of international health communications. Our agency brands include Digitas Health, Heartbeat, Langland, Payer Sciences, Razorfish Health, p-value Group, Saatchi & Saatchi Health and Verilogue.WE MAKE HEALTH HAPPEN.For more information, visit us at www.publicishealth.com

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