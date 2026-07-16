Sokolove Law Managing Attorney Ricky LeBlanc Featured in New Denver7 Series on Mesothelioma Awareness

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sokolove Law, a leading national mesothelioma law firm , is proud to announce that Managing Attorney Ricky A. LeBlanc has been featured in a new series of educational segments produced with Denver7 (KMGH-TV), Denver's ABC affiliate.The series is designed to help viewers understand mesothelioma, a rare and aggressive cancer caused by asbestos exposure, and the legal options available to those affected.The first two segments are now available:1. Mesothelioma: Why Time Limits Matter — In this 5-minute conversation on Denver7's Mile High Living, LeBlanc explains how asbestos exposure causes mesothelioma, the reason symptoms can take decades to appear, and why the statute of limitations makes it critical for patients and families to act quickly after a diagnosis. Watch: https://youtu.be/91H-Y-NUFr4 2. Mesothelioma & the Military — Here, LeBlanc highlights the disproportionate impact of asbestos exposure on U.S. veterans, who make up roughly 33% of all mesothelioma diagnoses, and the compensation and benefits that may be available to them. Watch: https://youtu.be/B8yswBZvcjs These segments are the first in a broader series. Both videos, along with new installments as they air, are also available in the Sokolove Law Video Library In the coming weeks, LeBlanc will cover additional topics, like those at highest risk of asbestos exposure, the signs and symptoms of mesothelioma, secondhand asbestos exposure, the estimated $30 billion in asbestos trust funds, and the legal rights of families after losing a loved one."The process starts with you — you have time limits, and if you don't do something right away, you could forever lose your rights to bring a legal claim," LeBlanc explained. "If you believe you have a disease, contact a law firm immediately. It's free to do that, and we'll evaluate and let you know if you're within that timeframe."LeBlanc has practiced law for 35 years and directs the asbestos litigation practice at Sokolove Law, where he has helped thousands of families affected by mesothelioma and other asbestos-related diseases. He is also accredited by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, allowing him to help veterans pursue VA benefits alongside any legal claims."We stand with you all the way. From the beginning to the end, you're never alone," LeBlanc emphasized. "Your health and your family's health is paramount to us — always has been and always will be."The firm offers free legal case reviews to help families understand their options after a mesothelioma diagnosis at www.SokoloveLaw.com About Sokolove LawSokolove Law is a national personal injury law firm headquartered in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Since 1979, the firm has helped people across the U.S. pursue justice and compensation in cases involving mesothelioma, birth injury, sexual abuse, nursing home neglect, and dangerous pharmaceuticals and devices, securing over $10 billion total. By helping clients nationwide, Sokolove Law aims to make the legal system accessible to everyone. Learn more at www.sokolovelaw.com

Sokolove Law Managing Attorney Explains the Mesothelioma Statute of Limitations

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