Send Me An Angel LLC Wins 2026 Best of Alabama Regional Award

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Send Me An Angel, LLC, a Birmingham-based provider of non-medical home care services, has been named a recipient of the 2026 Best of Alabama Regional Award, recognizing the company’s continued commitment to compassionate, personalized care for seniors and individuals with disabilities across the region.The award highlights businesses that have earned strong community trust through service, consistency, and meaningful local impact, and for many Alabama families, Send Me An Angel has become exactly that kind of trusted resource. The company offers a wide range of in-home support services, including companionship, transportation, meal preparation, respite care, and personal care assistance, all centered around its guiding philosophy: “Always providing quality over quantity care services & support.”What continues to set Send Me An Angel apart is its highly personal approach to caregiving. Rather than treating care as a one-size-fits-all service, the team works closely with clients and families to create support plans tailored to individual routines, personalities, and comfort levels. That emphasis on consistency and relationship-building has helped the company grow largely through referrals, repeat families, and positive word of mouth throughout the Birmingham area.“We’re incredibly honored to receive this recognition,” said a representative from Send Me An Angel. “Our goal has always been to provide care that feels dependable, compassionate, and personal. Families are trusting us with some of the most important parts of their daily lives, and we never take that responsibility lightly.”Operating under the motto “Let Us Send You An Angel,” the company has built a reputation rooted in patience, reliability, and genuine human connection. As Send Me An Angel looks ahead, the team remains focused on continuing to serve Alabama families with the same thoughtful approach that earned the company its 2026 Best of Alabama Regional Award recognition.For more information click here!

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