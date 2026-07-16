Library of Virginia announces 12 finalists for 29th Annual Virginia Literary Awards

RICHMOND, Va. - The Library of Virginia announced today that 12 finalists have been selected for the 29th Annual Virginia Literary Awards, the Commonwealth’s premier event honoring Virginia authors and their contributions to literature.

The finalists were chosen by an independent panel of judges from more than 200 nominations. In addition to the award and distinguished recognition, winners in each category will receive a monetary prize of $2,500. Winners will be announced during a gala celebration at the Library of Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026.

“The Virginia Literary Awards celebrate the depth and diversity of Virginia’s extraordinary literary landscape,” said Librarian of Virginia Dennis T. Clark. “We’re proud to recognize outstanding Virginia authors and works that illuminate the Commonwealth’s rich stories.”

The 2026 Virginia Literary Awards finalists are:

FICTION

Bruce Holsinger | Culpability

Kevin Moffett | Only Son

Princess Joy L. Perry | This Here Is Love

NONFICTION

Deborah Baker | Charlottesville: An American Story

Stephen Starring Grant | Mailman: My Wild Ride Delivering the Mail in Appalachia and Finally Finding Home

Beth Macy | Paper Girl: A Memoir of Home and Family in a Fractured America

POETRY

Gbenga Adesina | Death Does Not End at the Sea

Latorial Faison | Nursery Rhymes in Black: Poems

MaKshya Tolbert | Shade is a place

CHILDREN’S VIRGINIA LITERARY AWARD (in partnership with William & Mary Libraries)

Tom Angleberger | Two-Headed Chicken: Chaos in the Cosmic Library

Kris Coronado | Lighthouse Ladies: Shining a Spotlight on Hardy Heroines

Meg Medina | Graciela in the Abyss

The finalists for the Library’s People’s Choice Awards for fiction and nonfiction, announced in a previous news release, will also be recognized at the awards celebration.

Presented by Dominion Energy, the Virginia Literary Awards is an annual gala celebration that includes a cocktail reception, dinner and awards ceremony. The ticketed event and a silent auction raise support for the Library’s conservation, education and community outreach initiatives.

For information on tickets, sponsorship or other ways to support the 29th Annual Virginia Literary Awards Celebration honoring Virginia authors and friends, visit lvafoundation.org/literaryawards or call 804.692.3813.

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ABOUT THE VIRGINIA LITERARY AWARDS

Hosted by award-winning author Adriana Trigiani, the 29th Annual Virginia Literary Awards Celebration will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, with nominated authors, presenters and special guests. Dominion Energy is the presenting sponsor for this annual event, which attracts all who enjoy the written word and support literature. The Literary Awards festivities kick off on Friday, Sept. 18, with the Art in Literature: The Mary Lynn Kotz Award at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

ABOUT THE LIBRARY OF VIRGINIA AND FOUNDATION

The Library of Virginia is the leading source of information on Virginia’s history, government and people. The Library’s collections, containing more than 134 million items, document and illustrate the lives of both famous Virginians and ordinary citizens. Our online resources draw nearly 2 million website visits per year, and our on-site records, exhibitions and events bring in thousands of visitors annually. The Library is located in downtown Richmond near Capitol Square at 800 East Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23219. Learn more at www.lva.virginia.gov.

The Library of Virginia Foundation supports the Library of Virginia and its mission by raising private financial support, managing its endowment, and helping to bring Virginia’s history and culture to life. Learn more at lvafoundation.org.