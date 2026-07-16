Registix Names Neal Shelton SVP of Business Development & Partnerships

Neal Shelton, SVP of Business Development & Partnerships at Registix

Thirty-year veteran of Chervon, Samsung, Lowe's, and XPO joins Registix to expand national brand and retailer partnerships in home and hardlines.

CORNELIUS, NC, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Registix, The Nation's Largest Liquidator of Home Improvement and Appliances , today announced the appointment of Neal Shelton as Senior Vice President of Business Development & Partnerships. Shelton will lead vendor and retailer partnership strategy across Registix's reverse logistics, wholesale, and direct channels, with a focus on scaling programs for national brands and retailers across the home and hardlines ecosystem.Shelton brings more than 30 years of sales and manufacturing leadership across the exact categories Registix serves. He most recently held senior commercial roles at Chervon (EGO Power Tools), the outdoor power equipment manufacturer behind one of the fastest-growing brands in the category. Earlier in his career, he led sales and category work at Samsung in home appliances and at Lowe's, and held supply chain leadership at XPO Logistics. That career gives Registix a partner-facing leader who has built the programs on both sides of the manufacturer and big-box relationship."Neal's experience positions him perfectly to forge partnerships in our space. He has actually sat in the OEM chair selling premier brands and SKUs into the largest national retail chains, and he knows what those buyers care about at every stage of the product life cycle," said Filip Maciolowski , Founder and CEO of Registix. "Vendors don't want another liquidator. They want a partner who understands how a returned SKU affects a category manager's numbers, how a brand protects its channel, and how to move volume without damaging shelf pricing. Neal has lived it. He is going to sharpen how we show up for the national brands and retailers moving product through every Fortune 100 and 500 aisle in America.""Registix has built something the industry hasn't seen at this scale. It is a vertically integrated recovery model that treats brand safety, speed, and recovery value as the same problem," said Neal Shelton, SVP of Business Development & Partnerships at Registix. "The manufacturers and retailers I've worked with for three decades are all being asked to do more with returned and excess inventory, faster, and without hurting the brand. Across the entire footprint Registix serves, seasonality, DOAs, and end-of-cycle inventory hit hard. Registix is the answer to that mandate, and I'm here to build the partnerships that prove it."Shelton holds an MBA from Wake Forest University and a bachelor's degree, Magna Cum Laude, from Virginia Tech. He reports to Grant Shriver, President of Registix.Shelton can be reached at (980) 451-1434 or neal.shelton@registix.com.About RegistixRegistix is The Nation's Largest Liquidator of Home Improvement and Appliances. As a reverse logistics and liquidation solutions provider, Registix specializes in appliances, tools, outdoor power equipment, and home improvement goods, partnering with retailers, OEMs, and distributors to move excess and returned inventory with speed and control. Through an integrated model that combines freight, buyer demand, and resale, Registix turns otherwise dead or depreciating stock into recovered cash: fast, controlled, and brand-safe. Headquartered in Cornelius, NC, Registix serves partners throughout North America.

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