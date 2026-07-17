Village of Warriors Builds Momentum Toward Youth Enrichment Programs with Inaugural Charity Golf Tournament

Village of Warriors Founder Anthony Baker celebrates the nonprofit's inaugural golf tournament with volunteers and golfers. Spirits were high for the Village of Warriors Inaugural Charity Golf Tournament at Del Monte Golf Course. Villiage of Warriors Logo

Nonprofit thanks sponsors and community partners as it raises support for future mentorship programs for at-risk youth

Our goal is to help young people rediscover a sense of purpose and to prevent young adult suicide, something that has touched my life more than once.” — Anthony Baker

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Village of Warriors (VOW) held its inaugural Charity Golf Tournament at Del Monte Golf Course at Pebble Beach Resorts, drawing golfers, local businesses and community members together to support the nonprofit's mission of mentoring at-risk youth.The tournament raised $4,800, which will help VOW introduce youth enrichment programs that include tutoring, martial arts instruction and hands-on life-skills training."It was a home run," said Anthony Baker, VOW founder and veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. "The energy was high and people were excited to be part of this inaugural event. There was a lot of positivity around our message at the course. Our goal is to help young people rediscover a sense of purpose and to prevent young adult suicide, something that has touched my life more than once."Suicidal thoughts are more common among young people than many realize. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, about 12% of young adults ages 18 to 25 in the U.S. reported having serious thoughts of suicide in the past year, and about 2% reported a suicide attempt. Among high school students, those figures are higher: nearly 20% reported serious thoughts of suicide and 9% reported an attempt. Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among youth ages 10 to 14 nationwide, and the third-leading cause among people ages 15 to 24.If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available by call or text at 988, or online at 988lifeline.org.Next stepsBaker said the tournament was a major step toward launching Village of Warriors' first program: enrolling students in enrichment programs in their neighborhoods. The event marked an early step toward VOW's broader goal of raising $250,000 over the next two years to expand support for at-risk young people."This tournament was step one," Baker said. "Now we need the people who can help us build it right: lawyers, accountants, IT help, a safety officer, folks who can teach a kid to fix an engine or a leaky sink. If you've got a skill and a reason to care about kids in your community, we want to hear from you."In addition to recruiting ongoing financial support , the nonprofit is seeking volunteers and inviting parents who want their children to gain practical life skills, along with mentorship and guidance, to reach out. To learn more about volunteering, click here Grateful heartsBaker was grateful for the support of Silicon Valley businesses and entrepreneurs. He commended the Del Monte Golf Course staff for hosting the tournament, adding, "Their professionalism was a big part of why the day came together."He thanked VOW's family of sponsors, including:Premier Sponsor Star One Credit Union, with locations throughout Silicon Valley.Abalonetti Bar & Grill of Monterey.Beach House Restaurant and Bar at Lover's Point in Pacific Grove.Digital creator The Floating Spaceman.Omni Physical Solutions of Santa Clara.Rockfish Harbor Grill of Monterey.Whaling Station Steakhouse of Monterey.Baker also praised David Marzetti, host of The Shag Bag Radio Show, for inviting him to talk about VOW's mission.Additional information is available by calling 408-857-5901.About Village of WarriorsVillage of Warriors is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., focused on teaching life-preservation skills and supporting at-risk young adults through mentorship, education, athletic development and career readiness programming. By partnering with local businesses, volunteers and community leaders, the organization works to create supportive environments where young people can grow and pursue meaningful futures. To learn more, visit https://villageofwarriors.org About Anthony Baker & Omni Physical SolutionsAnthony Baker is a veteran leader, wellness consultant, Jiu-Jitsu/wrestling coach and founder of Village of Warriors. Through his Santa Clara-based practice, Omni Physical Solutions, Baker supports clients in improving performance, mobility and long-term wellness while remaining actively involved in community philanthropy and youth development initiatives. Baker is the author of "ABC's of Fitness," a children's book that teaches kids to incorporate simple changes into their lifestyles to create positive change, published by Archway Books. Learn more at https://omni1371.com/

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