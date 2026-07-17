Hilton Head Distillery Wins Six Medals at the 2026 Bartender Spirits Awards

Hilton Head Distillery has earned six medals at the 2026 Bartender Spirits Awards, one of the spirits industry's premier competitions judged by bartenders.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hilton Head Distillery has earned six medals at the 2026 Bartender Spirits Awards , one of the spirits industry's premier competitions judged by bartenders, beverage directors, and hospitality professionals. The recognition comes as Hilton Head Island's first and only distillery prepares to celebrate its 10th anniversary this September.Hilton Head Distillery received the following awards:Gold Medal (95 Points) – E.S.D. Extra Special Dark RumSilver Medal (88 Points) – Espresso Roast RumSilver Medal (88 Points) – Platinum RumSilver Medal (86 Points) – Toasted Coconut RumSilver Medal (85 Points) – Spiced RumBronze Medal (83 Points) – Bananas Foster RumUnlike many spirits competitions, the Bartender Spirits Awards are judged by the people who work with spirits every day. In addition to aroma, flavor, and balance, entries are evaluated on mixability, versatility, value, packaging, and overall quality. The goal is to recognize spirits that bartenders would confidently recommend and use in their own programs.With six different rums earning medals, Hilton Head Distillery was recognized across a wide range of styles, from Platinum Rum and its Gold Medal-winning E.S.D. Extra Special Dark Rum to flavored favorites like Toasted Coconut, Espresso Roast, Spiced Rum, and Bananas Foster. The results reflect both the versatility of the distillery's lineup and its commitment to producing quality rum across every style.The recognition also reflects the continued work happening inside the distillery. Over the past year, Master Distiller Cody Chinn and Assistant Distiller Will Celi have focused on refining recipes, strengthening production methods, and improving consistency across the rum lineup while preserving the character that guests have come to know and enjoy.For Master Distiller Cody Chinn, the awards are another step forward as Hilton Head Distillery continues to build its reputation among the country's most respected craft distilleries."Everything we entered medaled this year and we received some great feedback from judges. This was a good first step to showcasing what we are doing at Hilton Head Distillery, but we intend to enter again next year and add the ACSA (American Craft Spirits Association) competition and the San Francisco World Spirits Competition to the lineup. These are the most reputable competitions in the country and in the world, so I'm excited to prove that we are making world class rum on our little island."The awards come during a milestone year for Hilton Head Distillery as the company prepares to celebrate its 10th anniversary this September. Since opening in 2016 as Hilton Head Island's first and only distillery, the company has welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors while building a reputation for handcrafted spirits, educational experiences, and genuine Lowcountry hospitality. The distillery will celebrate its 10-year anniversary this September with a special celebration.Visit Hilton Head DistilleryVisitors can experience the award-winning E.S.D. Extra Special Dark Rum, Espresso Roast Rum, Platinum Rum, Toasted Coconut Rum, Spiced Rum, and Bananas Foster Rum during one of Hilton Head Distillery's guided tours and tastings. Tours are offered Monday through Saturday at 12:00 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:00 p.m., and 4:30 p.m.Looking for a more hands-on experience? Hilton Head Distillery also offers weekly cocktail classes every Thursday at 7:30 p.m., where guests learn to craft classic and tropical cocktails using the distillery's award-winning spirits.To book a tour, tasting, or cocktail class, visit: https://www.hiltonheaddistillery.com/experiences The distillery also hosts private events, offering a unique setting for corporate gatherings, celebrations, weddings, and special occasions.To learn more about hosting a private event, visit: https://www.hiltonheaddistillery.com/private-events Award-winning spirits are available for purchase at Hilton Head Distillery, located at 14 Cardinal Road, Hilton Head Island, SC, Monday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., or online at: https://shop.hiltonheaddistillery.com/ About Hilton Head DistilleryOpened in 2016, Hilton Head Distillery is Hilton Head Island's first and only distillery. Inspired by the history of rum and the easygoing spirit of the Lowcountry, the distillery crafts premium rum, whiskey, vodka, and specialty spirits on Hilton Head Island. From guided tours and tastings to cocktail classes and private events, Hilton Head Distillery has created a place where great rum, handcrafted cocktails, and genuine hospitality come together. Whether guests are visiting Hilton Head for the first time or have called the island home for years, Hilton Head Distillery invites them to slow down, enjoy the moment, and take a little island life home with them.

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