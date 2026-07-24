Bark Mountain Pet Resort Earns 2026 Best of Alabama Award

PELHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bark Mountain Pet Resort, a Pelham-based pet care destination offering boarding, daycare, training, and grooming, has been named a 2026 Best of Alabama Award winner, recognizing a business that has turned dog care into something more thoughtful than a simple drop-off.Located near Oak Mountain State Park, Bark Mountain gives dogs a peaceful setting with room to move, structured activities, and individualized attention. The resort’s approach is built around comfort, enrichment, and care that feels personal, whether a dog is staying overnight, spending the day, learning new skills, or getting cleaned up before heading home.Its slogan, “The Ultimate Adventure for Your Dog,” fits the experience. Bark Mountain is not built around a one-size-fits-all kennel routine. Dogs receive care based on their needs, energy levels, and personalities, creating an environment that feels calm, active, and intentional all at once. The team also includes two certified trainers, including Julie Zimmerman, a Family Educator, and Em Perry, CPDT-KA and KPA-CTP, who completed the Karen Pryor Academy in 2025.“We want every dog to feel safe, understood, and genuinely happy while they’re here,” said a member of the Bark Mountain Pet Resort team. “This award means a lot because it reflects the trust families place in us every day.”The 2026 Best of Alabama Award highlights Bark Mountain’s continued commitment to quality care and a better experience for both pets and their people. With boarding, daycare, grooming, and training under one roof, Bark Mountain continues to live up to its promises.For more information click here!

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