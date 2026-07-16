Movie of the Week: The Devil Wears Prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2 (PG-13)

Twenty years after making their iconic turns as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in 20th Century Studios’ “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation.

Showtimes:

July 16 – 6:30 pm

July 17 – 6:30 pm

July 19 – 2:00 pm

Tickets are $5. Tickets are available the week of the movie showing at the Sipe Center Box Office or online. The Sipe Center Box Office will be open from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Thursday through Sunday.

B-Free: Bridgewater residents received a 2026 Activities calendar in their mailboxes. These calendars have one B-Free Monthly Movie ticket for each month. One movie ticket admits the entire household to movie showtime of choice. Monthly Movie ticket & B-Rec card for each household member must be presented for FREE admission at Sipe Center. B-Free tickets are only available in person at the box office. Read more about this change here.