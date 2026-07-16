NEW: Costly Kelly’s Cuts Devastate Mental Health Care and Other Services for Vulnerable Granite Staters



A new analysis from the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute reveals just how disastrous Kelly Ayotte’s $51 million cut to the Department of Health and Human Services will be for Granite Staters. The state’s community mental health centers are “bearing the brunt” of Ayotte’s devastating rollback of critical mental health services.

Ayotte’s back-of-the-budget cuts are “the largest reduction the department has seen in at least 30 years.” Experts warn that DHHS will be forced to make “some very tough decisions over the next year.”

Services on Ayotte’s chopping block include:

More than $10 million was slashed for mental health care, including for programs like child and family services, public health initiatives, and food assistance.

More than $3 million was cut from vital mental health programs that vulnerable Granite Staters transitioning from homeless shelters and psychiatric hospitals rely on.

Nearly $3 million was cut from child and family support programs, including child abuse prevention efforts and peer monitoring programs that help families navigate New Hampshire’s child welfare system.

More than $2 million was slashed from food assistance and economic stability services, which comes as New Hampshire faces a growing affordability crisis under Trump and Ayotte.

“Costly Kelly can’t hide from the consequences of her own budget,” said NHDP spokesperson Marissa Hebert. “Kelly owes answers to New Hampshire families about how she plans to protect vulnerable children and working families who will bear the brunt of her reckless cuts.”