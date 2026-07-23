South Power Electric LLC Earns 2026 Best of Alabama Regional Award

FULTONDALE, AL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Power Electric LLC, a Fultondale-based electrical contractor serving commercial and industrial construction projects, has been named a 2026 Best of Alabama Regional Award winner. The recognition highlights the company’s role in helping complex job sites stay on schedule, especially at a time when dependable skilled labor remains one of the biggest pressures in construction.South Power Electric provides qualified electricians and apprentice electricians for commercial and industrial projects, with workforce support built around real jobsite needs. The company’s work spans power distribution and lighting controls to robotics, conveyors, and data communications. For contractors managing large builds, tight timelines, and shifting labor demands, that depth of experience can make the difference between steady progress and costly delays.The company has grown to more than 100 employees, bringing together decades of Southeastern construction experience with a practical understanding of how projects actually move in the field. Its slogan, “Safety. Quality. Integrity.” reflects more than a polished line. It shows up in training, employee support, and the kind of accountable crews project managers rely on when the work is technical, time-sensitive, and highly coordinated.“This award means a great deal because it reflects the people behind the work,” said a South Power Electric team representative. “Our crews take pride in showing up prepared, doing the job right, and helping our partners keep projects moving safely and efficiently.”As South Power Electric continues supporting commercial and industrial growth across Alabama and the Southeast, the 2026 Best of Alabama Regional Award underscores what clients already know: when the schedule is tight and the lights need to come on, this is a team built to help power progress.For more information click here!

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