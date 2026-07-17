Hilton Head Distillery Earns Three Medals at the 2026 ADI International Spirits Competition

Hilton Head Distillery has earned three medals at the 2026 American Distilling Institute (ADI) International Spirits Competition.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hilton Head Distillery has earned three medals at the 2026 American Distilling Institute (ADI) International Spirits Competition, receiving two Silver Medals and one Bronze Medal in one of the craft spirits industry's most respected blind tasting competitions. The recognition comes as the island's first and only distillery prepares to celebrate its 10th anniversary this September.The distillery received:Silver Medal for Spiced RumSilver Medal for Espresso Roast RumBronze Medal for Platinum RumHosted annually by the American Distilling Institute, the ADI International Spirits Competition brings together craft distilleries from across the United States and around the world. Every spirit is judged blind; meaning entries are evaluated solely on aroma, flavor, balance, and overall quality.For a small, independent distillery, earning medals across three different rum expressions is a meaningful accomplishment. Rather than recognizing a single product, these awards highlight the consistency and craftsmanship behind Hilton Head Distillery's rum program.The recognition also reflects the work happening behind the scenes in the distillery. Over the past year, Master Distiller Cody Chinn and Assistant Distiller Will Celi have focused on refining recipes, strengthening production methods, and improving consistency across the rum lineup. Their work has centered on making thoughtful improvements while staying true to the character of the spirits guests have come to know and enjoy."Everything we entered medaled this year and we received some great feedback from judges. This was a good first step to showcasing what we are doing at Hilton Head Distillery, but we intend to enter again next year and add the ACSA (American Craft Spirits Association) competition and the San Francisco World Spirits Competition to the lineup. These are the most reputable competitions in the country and in the world, so I'm excited to prove that we are making world class rum on our little island," said Master Distiller Cody Chinn.This recognition comes during a milestone year for Hilton Head Distillery. Since opening in 2016 as Hilton Head Island's first and only distillery, the company has welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors while building a reputation for handcrafted spirits, educational experiences, and genuine Lowcountry hospitality. The distillery will celebrate its 10-year anniversary this September with a special celebration honoring a decade on Hilton Head Island.Visit Hilton Head DistilleryVisitors can experience the award-winning Spiced Rum, Espresso Roast Rum, and Platinum Rum during one of Hilton Head Distillery's guided tours and tastings. Tours are offered Monday through Saturday at 12:00 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:00 p.m., and 4:30 p.m.Looking for a more hands-on experience? Hilton Head Distillery also offers weekly cocktail classes every Thursday at 7:30 p.m., where guests learn to craft classic and tropical cocktails using the distillery's award-winning spirits.To book a tour, tasting, or cocktail class, visit: https://www.hiltonheaddistillery.com/experiences The distillery also hosts private events, offering a unique setting for corporate gatherings, celebrations, weddings, and special occasions.To learn more about hosting a private event, visit: https://www.hiltonheaddistillery.com/private-events Award-winning spirits are available for purchase at Hilton Head Distillery, located at 14 Cardinal Road, Hilton Head Island, SC, Monday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., or online at: https://shop.hiltonheaddistillery.com/ About Hilton Head DistilleryOpened in 2016, Hilton Head Distillery is Hilton Head Island's first and only distillery. Inspired by the history of rum and the easygoing spirit of the Lowcountry, the distillery crafts premium rum, whiskey, vodka, and specialty spirits on Hilton Head Island. From guided tours and tastings to cocktail classes and private events, Hilton Head Distillery has created a place where great rum, handcrafted cocktails, and genuine hospitality come together. Whether guests are visiting Hilton Head for the first time or have called the island home for years, Hilton Head Distillery invites them to slow down, enjoy the moment, and take a little island life home with them.

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