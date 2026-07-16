Brystol North at Wylder Breaks Ground on Amenity Center

Wylder Brystol at Wylder Brystol Groundbreaking: David Wells, Luke Rector, Ben Meyers, Austin Burr, Mike Taylor, Jon Stetson

New Community in Port St. Lucie Features Single-Family Homes from the Upper $300s

As Brystol North continues to welcome new homeowners, breaking ground on the amenity center represents a significant milestone in delivering the connected lifestyle envisioned for the neighborhood.” — Austin Burr, GreenPointe’s Regional President

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GreenPointe Holdings, LLC is excited to announce that it has broken ground on a new amenity center at Brystol North , a single-family neighborhood within the 1,970-acre master-planned community of Wylder located in Port St. Lucie. Building on the success of Brystol South, Brystol North expands Wylder's residential offerings with additional homes and amenities.Brystol North’s lakefront amenity center, with an anticipated early 2027 opening date, will serve as the focal point of Brystol North, offering spaces for recreation, relaxation and neighborhood gathering. Designed by Northeast Florida-based Basham & Lucas Design Group, the project will be constructed by local contractor Wells Brothers Construction, the team behind the Brystol South amenity center completed in early 2025. The new center will feature:• Resident-exclusive clubhouse with flexible gathering space, covered porch, and fitness center• Resort-style pool with lap lanes• Putting course• Two pickleball courts• Open lawn and hammock area• Dedicated food truck courtBrystol North residents enjoy access to the completed outdoor amenities at neighboring Brystol South, including pickleball courts, a playground and dog park. Once complete, the Brystol North outdoor amenities will also be available to Brystol South residents.“As Brystol North continues to welcome new homeowners, breaking ground on the amenity center represents a significant milestone in delivering the connected lifestyle envisioned for the neighborhood from the very beginning,” said Austin Burr, GreenPointe’s Regional President. “Port St. Lucie remains a magnet for homebuyers seeking an exceptional quality of life, and Wylder is a community that will continue to meet the demand for beautiful homes, outstanding amenities and a vibrant lifestyle.”Brystol North features new single-family homes by Dream Finders and Lennar, with prices from the upper $300s. Designed for a variety of lifestyles, floorplans range from approximately 1,500 to 3,600 square feet, offering three to six bedrooms, two to three baths and two- to three-car garages. Together, Brystol North and Brystol South span approximately 315 acres within Wylder encompassing nearly 1,000 homesites surrounded by lakes, wetlands, and preserved natural areas.The groundbreaking marks another milestone in Wylder’s continued evolution as one of the Treasure Coast’s fastest-growing master-planned communities. As additional neighborhoods and amenities take shape, Wylder continues to offer a diverse mix of residential opportunities designed to meet the needs of today's homebuyers.For more information about Brystol North visit LiveWylder.com.About WylderWylder is a 1,970-acre master-planned community by GreenPointe Holdings, LLC, and is located between Midway Road and Glades Cut Off Road in Port St. Lucie.Designed to cater to a variety of lifestyles, Wylder features a growing collection of neighborhoods connected by thoughtfully planned amenities, preserved natural areas and an emphasis on outdoor living. The community includes Brystol North and Brystol South, Four Seasons at Wylder by K. Hovnanian, Waverly by Ryan Homes and Glynlea Country Club, anchored by a Jim Furyk Signature Golf Course. Together, these neighborhoods offer opportunities for first-time buyers, growing families, active adults and golf enthusiasts within one connected master-plan.Residents enjoy shared multi-use paths, miles of interconnected sidewalks, preserves and lakes spread throughout the community. Future plans also include a St. Lucie County Park and a Wylder school. To learn more or stay updated on the latest community news, visit LiveWylder.com.About GreenPointe Holdings, LLCGreenPointe Holdings, LLC is a diversified holding company bringing together the disciplines required to create sustainable, high-value communities through thoughtful design and solid financial structures. Founded in 2008 by visionary leader Edward E. Burr, GreenPointe is led by a team of veterans of land and community development, homebuilding, lifestyle and amenities management, and infrastructure development. The leadership team has collectively guided master planning and development of more than 80 communities and over 100,000 residential units.Headquartered in Jacksonville with regional offices across Florida, GreenPointe’s current portfolio consists of 20 master-planned communities representing approximately 27,000 homesites, 2,200 multi-family units and 950,000 square feet of commercial and retail space, with over $1 billion invested to-date. More information is available at www.GreenPointeLLC.com GreenPointe proudly supports the Monique Burr Foundation for Children and its mission to protect children through comprehensive, evidence-based personal safety education programs. Learn more at www.mbfpreventioneducation.org ###

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