ICYMI: Trump’s Endorsement Not Clearing Messy GOP Congressional Primary Field In Case You Missed It, Donald Trump endorsed MAGA loyalist Anthony DiLorenzo, but that won’t be enough to clear the packed Republican primary field. DiLorenzo enthusiastically embraced Trump’s endorsement, claiming he’s made “life more affordable for Granite Staters.” That’s bad news for DiLorenzo, who must’ve forgotten that a recent UNH survey found that a whopping 62% of Granite Staters disapprove of Trump’s overall job as president, and 58% of Granite Staters disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy. Trump’s endorsement is certainly not clearing the field for Republican rival Hollie Noveletsky, who is making up for the loss by touting an endorsement from perennial candidate and nine-time loser Joe Kelly Levasseur. Apparently, that’s the next best thing to an endorsement from Trump. Read more: Boston Globe: President Trump endorses businessman Anthony DiLorenzo in contested N.H. congressional primary Anthony DiLorenzo secured President Trump’s endorsement on Monday in the contested GOP primary for New Hampshire’s First Congressional District.

While the president remains popular among Republicans in New Hampshire, his unpopularity among Democrats and independents could complicate the general election for those he endorses. Trump’s net approval rating in New Hampshire slipped in June to the lowest level it has been in nearly nine years, according to the University of New Hampshire Survey Center.

When asked in June whether he is “the MAGA candidate” in this race, DiLorenzo didn’t answer with an emphatic “yes.” Instead, he said he supports “a large percentage” of the president’s policy agenda, including lower taxes, unleashing domestic energy, and achieving “peace through strength.”

New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley said Trump has delivered higher costs for Granite Staters, and DiLorenzo “is ready to double down on the same failed agenda.”

“Birds of a feather flock together,” Buckley said. “Donald Trump is so desperate for anyone willing to fall in line that he is once again scraping the bottom of the barrel, adding Anthony DiLorenzo to his lineup of candidates auditioning to be his next rubber stamp in Congress.”