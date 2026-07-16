ICYMI — Washington Post: Sununu’s False Answer About Qatar Fuels Epstein-files Fight In Case You Missed It, new reporting from the Washington Post shows U.S. Senate candidate John Sununu was photographed at the World Economic Forum summit in Doha, Qatar that Jeffrey Epstein was referring to when he wrote “John Sununu has good stories” in a May 2010 email to Boris Nikolic. Sununu gave a “false answer” in March when he denied on camera having ever been to Doha, even though he had attended “the same event referenced in emails between Epstein and Nikolic.” In response to this groundbreaking report, New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley released the following statement: “For months, John Sununu has lied to the people he seeks to represent in Congress. Now that he's been caught in his egregious lie, the people of New Hampshire deserve to know: What was the extent of John Sununu's involvement with Jeffrey Epstein?” Read more below: Washington Post: Sununu’s false answer about Qatar fuels Epstein-files fight [...] Back in March — as questions in New Hampshire circulated about whether the Republican Senate candidate John Sununu had any connections to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Boris Nikolic — Sununu was asked a question.

“Have you ever been to Doha, Qatar?” asked a person, camera in hand.

“No,” Sununu said, shaking his head.

His campaign now tells us that answer was not true.

Sununu traveled to Doha in 2001 and participated in a public World Economic Forum event there in 2010 — the same event referenced in emails between Epstein and Nikolic.

[...] In May 2010, Nikolic sent Epstein a list of attendees for a World Economic Forum event in Qatar. The 2010 WEF Global Redesign Summit in Doha was scheduled to begin days later. Nikolic asked Epstein for advice on whom he should meet a day before the event, and the late sex offender wrote, “John Sununu, has good stories,” providing no additional details about which Sununu — father or son — he was referring to.

A photo of Sununu was also featured in a report that the World Economic Forum produced after the event. You can see his photo on Page 10.

[...] So why does this matter?

Scott Brown, a former Massachusetts senator who has relocated to New Hampshire and is now running against Sununu in the September primary, has attempted to make the Epstein email an issue, arguing the emails “have raised serious questions” and using it to cast Sununu as an “insider” who connected “to a D.C. machine or elite social circles.”

“Voters shouldn’t have to guess who, or which one of their representatives were associated, or what “stories” are being referenced in federal documents,” Brown wrote on X in February.

[...] And all of this underscores the deep political toxicity of even the most scant connection to Epstein.

President Donald Trump has been dogged by his well-documented ties to the disgraced financier, and the issue has proved to be one of the few areas where the president’s often loyal base has been willing to break with him.

[...] Asked about this reporting on Wednesday, New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley said Sununu had been “caught in his egregious lie” and needed to explain “the extent of John Sununu’s involvement with Jeffrey Epstein.”

[...]

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