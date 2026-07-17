The Tipsy Crow Named Official Home of 'Kreepy Crossing' Gus Fink’s Free Comic-Con Art Hunt Event

Gus Fink and his Kreepy Cuddles

Historic Gaslamp bar hosts the July 24 live painting, 4-8 PM character reveal, and giveaway of 100 free SDCC-exclusive collectibles — no badge required

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gus Fink Studios and The Tipsy Crow (770 Fifth Ave.) today announced a Comic-Con collaboration naming the historic three-story Gaslamp Quarter bar the official home base of The Kreepy Crossing, a free public art treasure hunt and live painting event on Friday, July 24, from 4 to 8 PM.Throughout the afternoon, eleven original Gus Fink paintings will be hidden across historic Gaslamp landmarks, with clues dropping every 20 minutes to a large social audience of followers — free to find, and finders keepers! Fink, creator of the Kreepy Cuddles character line carried nationally at Spencer’s, and Spirit Halloween, will paint live at an easel at The Tipsy Crow all evening before revealing a new character at 8 PM. The reveal is followed by a giveaway of 100 free SDCC-exclusive collectibles and a drawing for $500 in prizes. The event is open to everyone — no Comic-Con badge needed.To mark the partnership, The Tipsy Crow’s bar team will debut “Sid’s Night Watch” an exclusive cocktail inspired by the fan favorite Kreepy Cuddles character Sid, a onetime nightmare reimagined as a protective guardian. The Kreepy deliciousness will be available only at The Tipsy Crow and only during Comic-Con weekend.“The Gaslamp is already the creepiest, most beautiful neighborhood in San Diego, hiding my paintings in it feels like setting little creatures loose in their natural habitat,” said artist Gus Fink. "And The Tipsy Crow was fate. You don't pass up on a chance to nest with a crow." I can’t wait to paint and introduce everyone to something brand new.”“Comic-Con Friday is the best night of the year in the Gaslamp, and hosting Gus makes it even better,” said Aryanna Duran, Director of Marketing and Events at The Tipsy Crow. “Between the hunt ending at our door, a live painting on Fifth Avenue, and a cocktail built around one of Gus’s characters, this is exactly the kind of only in San Diego experience we love bringing to the neighborhood.”Hunt clues will post in real time from @gusfink and collaborator Emi Boz’s @emi_boz channels beginning at 4 PM on July 24. Full event details and a countdown are live at www.gusfinkstudios.com About Gus Fink StudiosGus Fink is the artist and creator behind Kreepy Cuddles, a creepy-cute character brand sold nationally at Hot Topic, Spencer’s, and Spirit Halloween. His original paintings, toys, and collectibles have earned a devoted following of more than 2.7 million fans across social platforms.About The Tipsy CrowLocated at 770 Fifth Avenue in a historic 1874 building, The Tipsy Crow is a three-level bar and nightlife destination in the heart of San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter. Also known as the Spencer-Ogden Building, the oldest building to be continuously owned by the same family, as well as the oldest structure in the Gaslamp. https://thetipsycrow.com/ ###

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