DEBORAH ANN MACK BRINGS CUSTOM BRIDAL FASHION TO LUXURY POOLSIDE WEDDING EXPERIENCE AT HARRAH’S ATLANTIC CITY

DAM Fashion joins Plan It Expo’s September 27 event, showcasing a personalized approach to wedding fashion designed around the bride and her celebration.

Luxury is personal. I look forward to showing couples and families how custom fashion can celebrate the bride and every special woman who shares in her wedding day.” — Deborah Ann Mack

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deborah Ann Mack, founder and designer of DAM Fashion, will bring her personalized approach to custom bridal and special occasion fashion to the Poolside Wedding Experience, hosted by Plan It Expo on September 27, 2026, at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City.The event brings together couples and wedding professionals in an immersive setting centered on luxury wedding and celebration planning. For Deborah, the event provides an opportunity to introduce attendees to a broader vision of custom wedding fashion—one that extends beyond the wedding gown to the people and personal stories surrounding the celebration.DAM Fashion specializes in creating garments around the individual woman, considering her personal style, shape, lifestyle, and the occasion for which the garment is being designed. Within the wedding experience, that philosophy can extend from custom wedding gowns to designs for mothers of the bride and groom, bridesmaids, flower girls, and other members of the wedding party.“Every woman involved in a wedding has her own style and her own role in the celebration,” said Deborah Ann Mack. “Custom design gives us the opportunity to create something specifically for her, rather than asking her to fit into a look that was designed for everyone.”The Poolside Wedding Experience is designed as a curated journey into luxury wedding and celebration planning, bringing together vendors, fashion, travel ideas, entertainment, and bespoke services in the distinctive setting of Harrah’s Pool.“This event brings together the most exclusive vendors and unique experiences for couples who expect the very best,” said Joe Andretta, President of Plan It Expo. “We’re thrilled to welcome DAM Fashions to this year’s show as we elevate the concept of wedding inspiration.”Deborah’s participation builds on DAM Fashion’s growing presence in the custom bridal market while reinforcing the brand’s broader focus on personalized luxury fashion. In addition to bridal designs, the boutique creates custom luxury outerwear, dresses, evening and special occasion garments, and other pieces designed around the individual client.At the September event, attendees will have an opportunity to discover DAM Fashion’s approach to custom design and explore how personalized fashion can become part of the larger wedding experience—from the bride’s vision to the individual styles of the women who share in the celebration.The Poolside Wedding Experience will take place September 27, 2026, at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey.About Deborah Ann Mack / DAM FashionDeborah Ann Mack is an award-recognized designer and entrepreneur based in West Chester, Pennsylvania, and the founder of DAM Fashion, a boutique specializing in custom garments, including wedding gowns, luxury outerwear, and special occasion designs.Her work is recognized for its focus on craftsmanship, personalized design, and timeless style, serving clients nationally and internationally through both in-person and virtual consultations.Mack has received multiple recognitions for her work and leadership, including being named a Top 3 Women’s Clothing Store in West Chester, Pennsylvania (19380) for 2026 by BusinessRate and being featured among the “Most Powerful Women Leaders to Watch in 2026” by All Around Worlds.She is also featured in the leadership book Take Command: Find Your Inner Strength, Build Enduring Relationships, and Live the Life You Want, authored by Joe Hart and Michael A. Crom, published by Simon & Schuster.

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