ORDINARY EXCEPTIONALISM BY BOB HOEBEKE OFFERS POWERFUL MODERN PARABLES OF FAITH, PURPOSE, AND EXTRAORDINARY GRACE

Ordinary Exceptionalism by Bob Hoebeke

Bob Hoebeke’s moving new collection invites readers to discover how God can use ordinary lives for exceptional impact.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bob Hoebeke, a builder, entrepreneur, longtime man of faith, and author, introduces Ordinary Exceptionalism: Ordinary People Discovering Their Exceptional Purpose, an inspiring fiction collection created for readers who may believe their lives are too ordinary to make a meaningful difference. Through ten emotionally engaging stories, Hoebeke presents modern-day parables exploring faith, perseverance, surrender, resilience, and the remarkable ways God can work through everyday people.

Ordinary Exceptionalism is designed for readers seeking meaningful fiction filled with hope, reflection, and purpose. Each story can be read in a single sitting, yet its message is intended to remain with readers long after the final page. Rather than focusing on flawless heroes or celebrated public figures, the book turns its attention to ordinary people who show up, remain faithful, and use their individual gifts in service to something greater than themselves.

The inspiration behind the book is deeply personal. As a young boy, Hoebeke dreamed of playing basketball and building castles. At six feet eight inches tall, he possessed the athletic ability to play through college and the creativity to build beautiful things with his hands. At age twenty, however, he was diagnosed with an early form of multiple sclerosis, a moment that reshaped the future he had imagined.

Hoebeke’s life became a testament to perseverance, purpose, and faith. For decades, despite significant physical challenges, he built five businesses, including a luxury homebuilding company, and played a meaningful role in helping a large church relocate to a new campus. Now using a red wheelchair he affectionately calls Lucy, Hoebeke continues to view his journey not simply through the lens of limitation, but as evidence of grace and the unexpected possibilities found in a life of faith.

At the heart of the book is Hoebeke’s belief that he is simply an ordinary person whom God called to accomplish meaningful and exceptional things. His experiences have taught him that purpose often becomes clearer when people move beyond themselves, trust God, and remain open to where their journey may lead.

The book speaks to individuals, reading groups, faith communities, and anyone navigating disappointment, disability, uncertainty, or a search for greater purpose. Its central message is clear: God can accomplish exceptional things through ordinary people when they faithfully offer their stories, abilities, and circumstances to Him.

Featuring a foreword by Baylor All-American and national motivational speaker Neal Jeffrey, Ordinary Exceptionalism blends heartfelt storytelling with a timely reminder that purpose is not reserved for the famous, powerful, or perfect.

The book is available at: https://books.by/Bob-Hoebeke

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