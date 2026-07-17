GYC Vegas Welcomes Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas and Four New Clients in the First Half of 2026

GYC Vegas is a Las Vegas-based boutique public relations and marketing agency providing strategic public relations, marketing, media relations, social media, and event promotion for businesses, nonprofits, and brands. Learn more at https://gycvegas.com. The GYC Vegas team works closely with clients to develop customized public relations and marketing campaigns that combine strategic storytelling, media relations, community engagement, and integrated marketing to deliver measurable results. With more than 23,000 views and 1,500 downloads, the biweekly podcast continues to spark business and community conversations through authentic interviews with notable local business and community leaders. Watch episodes at https://www.youtube.com/@GYCVegas

Las Vegas-based PR agency expands across key sectors, driving high-impact campaigns and strategic media placements

Looking back at the last six months, I am incredibly proud of the variety of work our team has taken on” — Gina Yager, founder and director of GYC Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GYC Vegas , a Las Vegas based public relations and marketing agency, announced a major expansion of its client roster during the first six months of 2026. The firm’s mid-year growth is highlighted by the addition of the iconic Hard Rock Cafe on the Las Vegas Strip, along with new clients from the nonprofit, healthcare, workforce development, and technology sectors, driving high-impact campaigns and strategic media placements.“Looking back at the last six months, I am incredibly proud of the variety of work our team has taken on,” said Gina Yager, founder and director of GYC Vegas. “To seamlessly pivot from promoting a major destination on the Strip to launching trade scholarships, mental health campaigns, and community advocacy initiatives requires deep local roots. That versatility is exactly what drives our best work.”Key Client Wins & ProjectsGYC Vegas secured five diverse clients between January and June 2026, expanding its reach across entertainment, nonprofit, healthcare, and technology sectors:• Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas – Directing regional public relations, media outreach, strategic community partnerships, influencer engagement, and local awareness campaigns for the high-volume Las Vegas Strip restaurant and entertainment venue.• Integrative Wellness Clinic of Nevada – Serving as corporate public relations counsel for Southern Nevada’s largest mental health provider specializing in advanced neurofeedback, an evidence-based, EEG biofeedback brain training system.• Quality Training Centers – PR agency of record for Southern Nevada’s longest-running independent trade school.• S.A.F.E. House – Leading public relations and community advocacy media campaigns for Southern Nevada’s most trusted domestic violence organization.• Rare Evo – Providing regional media relations and community outreach for the annual digital assets and cryptocurrency conference focusing on the accelerating convergence of artificial intelligence, financial technology, and blockchain infrastructure.High-Impact Campaigns & Client MilestonesGYC Vegas managed several significant initiatives for existing and new clients:• Gary Thompson Municipal Court Campaign – Worked alongside Thompson’s campaign management team to provide social media management, digital marketing, and online presence support for his Henderson Municipal Court Judge, Department 1, which successfully advanced from the primary to the general election in November.• Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas Digital Marquee VIP Event – Handling on-going PR initiatives, including a high-profile VIP event for the property’s new wraparound digital marquee on the Las Vegas Strip. The event featured a sneak peek and positioned the marquee as a defining Las Vegas landmark update.• Integrative Wellness Clinic Henderson Expansion – GYC Vegas managed the March 2026 opening of the clinic’s second location on Water Street and led the PR effort introducing the clinic to the community as it expanded beyond its original Centennial location.• Las Vegas Recovery Hospital Grand Opening – Planned the event and coordinated media relations for the January 2026 grand opening of Southern Nevada’s first acute care hospital specializing in addiction recovery. The event drew Congresswoman Dina Titus, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, multiple Henderson City Council members, Nevada State Assembly representatives, and federal delegation representatives.• Let’s Talk! Therapy Center Milestone Celebrations – Celebrated 17 years of providing the most advanced speech, physical, occupational, and applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy. Additionally, marked the one year anniversary of Let’s Talk! Child Development Center, the first of its kind in Las Vegas to seamlessly blend preschool education with therapy services, nurturing holistic growth and development.• Quality Training Centers Skills Lab Launch & Strategic Partnership – The agency launched Quality Training Centers’ new Skills Training Lab, a simulated home environment designed to build real-world career readiness and a joint initiative with the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) Las Vegas Chapter, introducing a full-tuition trades scholarship to the community.Agency Team Member PromotionsTo support its expanding portfolio, GYC Vegas has promoted two team members:• Briana Philippi to Senior Manager of PR, Social Media & Operations• Leilani Mirkil to PR & Social Media Specialist Get Your Chat on with GYC Vegas ” PodcastWith more than 23,000 views and 1,500 downloads of the “Get Your Chat on with GYC Vegas” biweekly podcast, the agency continues to foster business and community dialogue, hosting authentic conversations with notable local figures. Episodes are available across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and Podbean. Visit https://gycvegas.com/podcast/ to view and listen to all episodes.About GYC VegasGYC Vegas is a Las Vegas–based boutique public relations and marketing agency that helps businesses, nonprofits, and brands share their stories, connect with the audiences that matter, and achieve measurable results. With over 75 years of combined experience, the agency serves a wide range of industries, from hospitality and gaming to technology, healthcare, career training, and nonprofit advocacy. GYC Vegas develops tailored strategies that include brand storytelling, media relations, social media, event promotion, and integrated marketing, combining local expertise with national insights to deliver campaigns that increase visibility, drive engagement, and produce tangible outcomes.Recognized as one of the Best PR Firms in Las Vegas by Expertise and UpCity, GYC Vegas has earned multiple PRSA Pinnacle Awards, including honors in Media Relations, Press Releases, Events, and Best in Show. Learn more at https://gycvegas.com/

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