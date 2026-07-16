Howard County Department of Public Works to Host Community Outreach Meeting on the Whiskey Bottom Road Intersection Improvements Project

ELLICOTT CITY, MD - The Howard County Department of Public Works (DPW) Bureau of Engineering’s Transportation and Special Projects Division will hold a community outreach meeting on Thursday, July 30th from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., in the Chesapeake Room of the County’s Department of Recreation & Parks’ North Laurel Community Center, to discuss planned improvements at the intersection of Whiskey Bottom Road and US 1 in Laurel.

The proposed project includes the construction of a dedicated right-turn lane along eastbound Whiskey Bottom Road, as well as the installation of storm drainage and stormwater management infrastructure to facilitate drainage in the project area.

Additionally, a new shared use path will be constructed along the north side of Whiskey Bottom Road, between US 1 and the existing sidewalk east of Kings Post Court. A future shared use path is planned to be constructed along US 1 by the Maryland State Highway Administration as part of its ongoing US 1 Pedestrian Safety Action Plan project.

The project is currently in the design phase and was initiated because of a traffic study performed for the Paddock Pointe development, which identified a need for a dedicated right-turn lane along eastbound Whiskey Bottom Road for traffic turning onto US 1 southbound.

While there will be no formal presentation, the meeting will include a display of the concept plans and DPW staff will be on hand to explain the proposed work, answer any questions, and gather public comments.



Those unable to attend the meeting who would like to view the plans and/or have questions, should contact Jacob Taylor with DPW’s Transportation and Special Projects Division at 410-313-6145 or email jataylor@howardcountymd.gov.

For questions or concerns about Capital Project J4220-01, contact Public Works Customer Service at 410-313-3440 or email publicworks@howardcountymd.gov.