Howard County Executive Ball Urgently Seeks Members for Multimodal Transportation Board

Formed in 1976, the MTB advises the County Executive and County Administration on transportation policies, priorities, and projects. The MTB supports the development of a safe, efficient, and connected transportation network that serves people of all ages, abilities, and modes, including walking, biking, transit, and driving. The Board reviews plans, programs, and capital projects, and advises on strategies that align with the County’s Complete Streets policy, long-range transportation plan, and regional priorities. Through its work, the MTB helps ensure Howard County’s transportation system advances safety, accessibility, mobility, and sustainability, while supporting economic development and quality of life.

The Board is comprised of nine members, and each member shall be experienced, interested in, or a user of at least one of the following areas:

Public transit, including fixed-route or paratransit;

Bicycle transportation;

Pedestrian transportation;

Road networks that promote all modes of transportation; or

Transportation demand management

To be eligible for consideration, candidates must be a Howard County resident, qualify under one of the required categories, and be able to attend the Board meetings, which are held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 3:00 p.m. in a hybrid fashion.

Interested applicants should complete an application online by visiting the County’s “Boards and Commissions Application” online form and selecting “Multimodal Transportation Board” in the form. Eligible applicants are submitted to the County Executive for consideration. If approved, the appointment is forwarded to the County Council for confirmation. For any questions regarding the application process, please email ApplyBC@howardcountymd.gov.

For more information about the MTB, visit the County’s Boards & Commissions “Multimodal Transportation Board” webpage.