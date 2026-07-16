104th Fighter Wing Celebrates Flight Surgeon's Fifteen Years of Service with Fini Flight

BARNES AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Westfield, Mass. — As the morning sun began to peak over the roof of the 104th Fighter Wing main hangar on July 14, 2026, the excitement surrounding the fini flight for U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mark ‘Shank’ Bigda, 104th Fighter Wing flight surgeon, was palpable.

104th members and military families gathered in waves to watch in bittersweet anticipation as a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 101st Air Refueling Wing at Bangor Air National Guard Base, Bangor, Maine, touched down on the runway before Lt. Col. Bigda walked out for his final military flight.

Dating back to World War II, “fini flights” are a proud and time-honored tradition to celebrate and honor an aviator’s last official flight that enables Airmen and aircrews to complete one last sortie before saying goodbye to their crew, aircraft, and unit. For Bigda, this KC-135 fini flight also marked a new chapter for him and his family.

After embracing his wife, his brother, and two sons, Bigda took his first and final step-out from the Ops briefing room toward the Stratotanker, where he began to reflect on his amazing fifteen-year career serving as the Wing’s flight surgeon, and his incredible journey that led him to impacting the lives of countless Barnestormers and people both locally and around the world.

Having already been a doctor for years with his own private practice and non-profit organization providing both local and global care to thousands, it was not until Bigda was 48 years old before he decided to join the Air National Guard.

Albeit an unconventional path to service, Bigda’s explanation for wanting to enlist at 48 years old despite an already successful civilian career continues to serve as inspiration to others and illustrates his unrelenting passion for providing care and ensuring the safety of others.

“What made me want to join? I blame my wife,” Bigda said with a smile. “The Thunderbirds demo team came out in 2010, and my wife had entered me into a contest to get a ride on an F-16. I somehow won that contest, and I was hooked after that, and there just so happened to be a recruiter there when I landed who said they needed a flight doc,” Bigda joked.

Beginning his military career as the flight surgeon with the 104th Fighter Wing in May 2011, the profound impact that Lt. Col. Mark ‘Shank’ Bigda had during his fifteen years at Barnes was made evident through all the joy, laughs, hugs, and heartfelt support that Bigda received from his fellow Barnestormers.

U.S. Air Force Capt. Eric ‘Gronk’ Flynn, a fighter pilot with the 104th Fighter Wing, was able to join ‘Shank’ in the KC-135 for his fini flight and exemplified the impact that Bigda had on Flynn’s military service.

“Getting the opportunity to get back in the air with ‘Shank’ one last time was such an honor,” said Flynn. “After the many long years I have had the privilege of being friends with, being mentored by, and ultimately being brothers-in-arms with Lt. Col Bigda, I found it surreal to be by his side as we boarded that flight together. He has helped me navigate the intricacies of being an officer and a leader in this unit over the years and has always been there for me as my trusted medical care provider, much like many others. Shank will be deeply missed by myself and the countless others on this base for decades to come.”

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael ‘Shot’ Glass, 104th Fighter Wing Commander, echoed the sentiment that Bigda’s presence will be felt long after his departure.

“Shank’s’ fini-flight highlights a legacy of care and dedication that will resonate across the wing, our fighter squadron, and our community for generations to come. ‘Shank’ didn't just maintain our physical readiness at the wing, he has etched himself into the very fabric of our mission, protecting the health and morale of our airmen and defining what it means to be a Barnestormer. Long after his uniform is put away, the trust he built and the standards he set will continue to keep our pilots flying safely and our Nation protected. I am truly humbled and honored to have flown with him, and incredibly grateful for the tremendous impact that he has had in keeping myself and all our pilots safe.”

As 104FW airfield management gave notice that the KC-135 was making its return to Barnes, Bigda’s family and friends made their way back out to get a glimpse of the massive 136-foot Stratotanker touching down. As Bigda stepped back onto the flight-line for one final time, he was immediately met by his loving family and fellow Barnestormers, who took part in the long-standing Air Force tradition of hosing the pilot down following the completion of their final flight.

Following a long procession of handshakes, group photos, and congratulations, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ashley ‘Wreck’ Rolfe, 104th Operations Group Commander, invited guests back to the operations briefing room, where Bigda was presented with the distinguished Meritorious Service Medal, which highlighted his incredible achievements and impact at Barnes, which included managing the medical preparedness of fourteen F-15 fighter pilots, conducting over 200 pre-flight medical screenings, and even saving a life and safeguarding a vital combat asset when he successfully stabilized a hypoxic pilot during an in-flight emergency.

But it’s not just in these achievements alone that caused Bigda to have such a lasting impression and legacy at the 104th Fighter Wing, as Rolfe explained.

“It’s not just in the fighter squadron; it’s not just in the ops group, it’s the entire wing that ‘Shank’ looks after – not just medically, but personally. He will always ask how you’re doing, and he has brought so much to this wing to help bring us together,” said Rolfe. “I couldn’t ask for a better human-being to be sending off in such amazing fashion today.”

Following the award presentation, Bigda gave a short-but-powerful speech thanking his wife, his fellow Barnestormers, and affirmed that even after completing his fini flight, he will still be working toward making positive changes to promote Airmen safety.

“We talked about taking care of all of you in the future, and I hope you all can be there when I give my talks about what we need to do going forward to protect our pilots, and our maintenance people, and our weapons people, and before I leave, we are going to do that,” Bigda said.

Before leaving with his family, Bigda was asked what he would miss the most about the 104th Fighter Wing.

“The people. Period.”