A Summer of Service: Prince George's Community Federal Credit Union Invests in Prince George's County

PGCFCU Partners

Through Lake Arbor Jazz Festival, National Night Out and Tanger Outlets National Harbor, the credit union supports Prince George's County families.

We believe being a credit union means showing up for our community every day, not just inside our branches, but wherever our members live, work, learn, and celebrate” — Diane Brown, President & CEO of PGCFCU

BOWIE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer, Prince George's Community Federal Credit Union (PGCFCU) is reaffirming its commitment to the people of Prince George's County by supporting community celebrations, preparing students for a successful school year, and partnering with organizations that make a lasting impact.

Throughout the summer, the credit union is investing in local events and initiatives that bring neighbors together, strengthen families, and create opportunities for future generations. In addition, PGCFCU's 2026 Back-to-School Loan helps ease the financial burden of school-related expenses, offering families added financial flexibility as they prepare for the new school year amid ongoing changes to federal student loan programs.

"We believe being a credit union means showing up for our community every day, not just inside our branches, but wherever our members live, work, learn, and celebrate," said Diane Coleman Brown, President & CEO of Prince George's Community Federal Credit Union. "Your Community. Your Credit Union." isn't just a tagline, it's our commitment to serving Prince George's County with purpose, partnership, and pride.

Celebrating Community at the Lake Arbor Jazz Festival

PGCFCU is proud to serve as the exclusive financial sponsor of the 16th Annual Lake Arbor Jazz Festival, taking place July 1519, 2026, at National Harbor. The five-day festival celebrates world-class jazz, culture, and community while supporting scholarships through the Prince George's Cultural Arts Foundation. Festival attendees are invited to visit the Prince George's Community Federal Credit Union booth to meet the team, learn about membership, and enjoy giveaways throughout the festival.

Supporting Families Throughout Back-to-School Season

As families prepare for a new school year, PGCFCU is expanding its investment in local students and families through several community partnerships and events. On Tuesday, August 4, the credit union will participate in National Night Out, joining law enforcement agencies, neighborhood organizations, and community partners in promoting public safety, strengthening police-community relationships, and fostering neighborhood engagement.

The credit union is also proud to be the official sponsor of Tanger Outlets National Harbor's Back-to-School Bash on Sunday, August 9, where families can enjoy giveaways, raffle prizes, and information about the many benefits of credit union membership. Throughout Maryland's Shop Tax-Free Week (August 9–15), the credit union will maintain an on-site presence at the southern region's premier outlet shopping destination, extending its outreach to shoppers and families across southern Prince George's County while sharing financial resources to help them prepare for the new school year.

Rounding out its back-to-school efforts, PGCFCU is sponsoring 300 backpacks filled with school supplies for Jacob's Ladder's Back-to-School Celebration and has donated $500 worth of school supplies to support the Prince George's County Sheriff's Office Annual Back-to-School Drive, helping students across the county start the school year prepared for success.

By investing in local events, educational initiatives, nonprofit partnerships, and financial empowerment, PGCFCU continues to strengthen the community it proudly calls home.

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