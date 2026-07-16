SizeEUROPE Launches Europe-Wide Scientific Anthropometric Survey to Build Europe's Next Body Measurement Database

The survey uses state-of-the-art, contact-free 3D body scanners. In just a few seconds, more than 150 body measurements and each participant's body shape are captured in three dimensions.

New scientific initiative invites volunteers to help create a body measurement database to improve design of products across Europe.

With SizeEUROPE we are creating a scientific foundation that helps companies, research organizations and decision-makers develop products and solutions that better reflect today's European population.” — Karsten Newbury, President, Humanetics Digital

KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Humanetics has launched SizeEUROPE, a Europe-wide scientific anthropometric survey to establish a new anthropometric reference dataset representing today's European population. The project addresses a growing challenge for research and industry: many of the body measurement datasets used to develop vehicles, workplaces, medical devices, clothing and consumer products are several decades old and no longer accurately reflect Europe's current population.“At Humanetics, we believe that better products begin with a better understanding of people." says Karsten Newbury, President, Humanetics Digital. "With SizeEUROPE, we are creating a scientific foundation that helps companies, research organizations and decision-makers develop products and solutions that better reflect today's European population. Better human data ultimately leads to safer, more ergonomic and more inclusive products."Data collection has already begun at the first two scanning locations in Weiterstadt near Darmstadt, Germany, and Lille, France. Additional locations across Europe will be added as the project progresses."Every single participant brings us one step closer to accurately representing the diversity of Europe's population" states Anke Rissiek, Product Manager Body Data Solutions, Humanetics. "That's why we welcome adults of all ages, body shapes and clothing sizes to become part of SizeEUROPE. Anyone living near Darmstadt or Lille has the opportunity to make a valuable contribution to research, safety and better-fitting products."SizeEUROPE is the first cross-border scientific anthropometric survey of its kind in Europe in many years. Using a standardized methodology and a representative sampling strategy, the project will create a harmonized dataset that makes it possible to directly compare body measurements and body shapes across different European populations for the first time.The survey uses state-of-the-art, contact-free 3D body scanners. In just a few seconds, more than 150 body measurements and each participant's body shape are captured in three dimensions. The measurement data are complemented by a short questionnaire. All data are collected anonymously in accordance with internationally recognized standards, including ISO 7250, ISO 8559 and ASTM.The resulting reference dataset will provide a new scientific foundation for Europe's population and support ergonomics research, standards development and product innovation across a wide range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, healthcare, apparel, furniture and personal protective equipment."Current anthropometric data are the foundation for better products—from apparel and vehicle interiors to medical applications and digital human models. The more up-to-date the data, the better products can be designed to meet people's needs," said Frank Mager, Managing Director of Humanetics Digital Europe GmbH. "Companies that support SizeEUROPE at an early stage gain access to a scientifically validated data foundation and can incorporate new insights into their development processes throughout the course of the project."n addition to recruiting volunteers, SizeEUROPE also welcomes companies, universities, research organizations and public institutions. As project partners, they will support the development of a Europe-wide scientific reference dataset while benefiting from early access to current anthropometric data for research, product development and strategic decision-making.Participants WantedThe project is currently recruiting adult volunteers at its first scanning locations in Germany and France.Whether you are a student, a working professional, retired or simply interested in contributing to scientific research, every participant makes a difference. The contact-free 3D body scan takes only a few seconds and is followed by a short questionnaire. Every participant helps build Europe's new anthropometric reference dataset, supporting the development of safer, more ergonomic and better-fitting products for people of all ages, body shapes and sizes.For more information or to book a scanning appointment. Project Partners WelcomeHumanetics welcomes companies, universities, research organizations and public institutions to join SizeEUROPE as project partners. By supporting the initiative, partners will contribute to the development of Europe's new anthropometric reference dataset while gaining early access to scientifically validated data that advances research, product development and the creation of safer, more ergonomic and more inclusive products.About Humanetics (Website: https://www.humaneticsgroup.com/ Humanetics is an Industrial technology group, and a leading provider of safety systems, crash test dummies (ATDs), simulation software (RAMSIS), CAE models, human body models, complete line of passive & active safety SW & testing solutions, precision sensors, fiber optics and laser material processing solutions.

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