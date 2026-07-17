DENVER'S SAN LEANDRO RELEASES NEW SINGLE 'RECEIVE' TODAY, ANNOUNCES DEBUT ALBUM OUT SEPT. 18 ON COLOR RED IMPRINT

The new single "Receive" offers a glimpse into "Dive," the forthcoming debut studio album on Color Red Music from songwriter, producer, and keyboardist Leandro Albertoni, the creative force behind the band San Leandro. Artwork by Joaquin Nava. Click photo to enlarge. From late-night blues clubs in Madison and Chicago to stages with Buddy Guy, Andy Frasco, and others, each stop shaped the soulful sound of Albertoni's music. Click photo to enlarge. Surrounded by like-minded musicians, the singer developed a sound that blends vintage electric pianos, soulful grooves, layered harmonies, and reflective songwriting with effortless ease. Click photo to enlarge.

Songwriter, producer, and keyboardist Leandro Albertoni introduces a voice shaped by working with Buddy Guy, Neal Francis, Eddie Roberts, Andy Frasco.

San Leandro's album has rock solid grooves and swinging vocals. It's full of soul, expert musicianship, and a tasteful range of styles. The hip lyrics are an even match for the musical sophistication” — Vince DiFiore, founding member of platinum-selling rock band Cake

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- There is something quietly radical about "Receive." It doesn't chase modern pop perfection or algorithmic hooks. Instead, the new up-tempo, soulful single from Denver band San Leandro settles into an unmistakable pocket, built on vintage keyboard textures, deep blues-funk grooves, soulful vocals, and thoughtful songwriting. The result is music that pairs supple rhythmic grooves with introspective lyrics, creating something both emotionally resonant and rhythmically alive.Arriving today, “Receive” is a glimpse into "Dive," the debut studio album from singer, songwriter, producer, and keyboardist Leandro “Leo” Albertoni, the creative force behind San Leandro. Releasing September 18 through Denver's celebrated Color Red label under the mentorship of Eddie Roberts of The New Mastersounds, "Dive" announces the arrival of an artist whose years spent alongside some of modern roots music's most respected musicians have culminated in a voice that is wholly his own.LISTEN TO “RECEIVE” HERE. "If I am feeling something genuinely on a spiritual and emotional level and it flows out, that makes for great authentic material, as opposed to forced writing for practice and reps. I think the best songs come out quickly and naturally, and ‘Receive’ is no exception to this," says Albertoni. "Sonically, the track is pretty influenced by retro blues-funk, especially bands like Little Feat.”Written in a burst of inspiration that arrived within fifteen minutes, "Receive" reflects the moments when self-doubt collides with expectation. Rather than offering easy answers, the song leaves room for listeners to discover their own meaning, balancing philosophical reflection with an irresistibly warm groove inspired by vintage American roots music, the organic musicianship of the 1970s, and the easy swagger of classic rhythm sections. Its emotional honesty is carried less by grand declarations than by atmosphere, restraint, and feel.Even the project's name tells part of that story. "San Leandro" is more than a play on Albertoni's first name. It is a tribute to his family's California roots, where generations ago the Albertonis operated a dairy farm in what is now Carson, California. Albertoni Street still stands there today, a quiet reminder that history, place, and family can become part of an artist's identity long before the first note is written.Before audiences knew of San Leandro, Albertoni built his reputation the old-fashioned way, one stage at a time. Growing up in Madison, Wisconsin, he learned entirely by ear, immersing himself in blues jams while still in high school before choosing professional performance over college. Years of freelancing brought him to Chicago, where touring with acclaimed blues guitarist Toronzo Cannon led to performances with Buddy Guy, appearances at the Chicago Blues Festival, and countless nights refining his feel, phrasing, and command of groove.From late-night blues clubs in Madison and Chicago to performances with Buddy Guy, Andy Frasco, Neal Francis, Paul Nelson, and Damon Wood alongside collaborators throughout the Color Red family, each stop added another layer to a musical vocabulary that now feels both deeply rooted and refreshingly original. Those years also placed him under the guidance of Eddie Roberts, whose belief in Albertoni's music ultimately led to San Leandro joining Color Red for the release of "Dive."What those years revealed is how many dimensions go into making music at the highest level. "The studio is a completely different world than the stage," Albertoni says. "Your chops, your timing, your feel, your songwriting, how you produce and arrange, your confidence, vibe and aesthetic, how you engage with an audience, the parts of their souls you resonate with. The list goes on and on."That journey eventually brought Albertoni west to Denver in 2023, where he found a thriving creative community rooted in improvisation, funk, jazz, psychedelia, and fearless songwriting. "Chicago gave me my foundation. It taught me how to lock into the pocket, play with incredible musicians, and grow as an artist. Denver helped me expand that into something that's become uniquely San Leandro." Surrounded by musicians equally committed to craft and exploration, he developed a sound where vintage electric pianos, soulful rhythm sections, layered harmonies, and reflective songwriting coexist naturally.Albertoni says his strongest songs rarely arrive through force. They emerge unexpectedly, often appearing almost fully formed during moments of genuine emotional clarity. He believes authenticity cannot be manufactured, a philosophy that became central to the "Dive" recording process, where complete live performances are favored over endless editing and perfectionism. While much of today's music leans heavily on digital precision, the singer remains captivated by the warmth of '70s recordings, where musicians occupied the same room, performances breathed naturally, and imperfections often became the very qualities that made records timeless."Each song on the record had to have substance, musically and lyrically. I wanted each one to earn its place on 'Dive.' I wanted to feel like each song could hold up on its own. I didn't want any filler material."The eight songs that made the cut on the album explore renewal, illusion, conviction, vulnerability, and the quiet search for meaning. Created and produced by Albertoni under the San Leandro name, the project was mixed and mastered by engineer Noam Wallenberg, known for his work with Vulfpeck, whose touch brings both warmth and clarity to the final sound."I hope my listeners can find meaning in these emotions and introspections, and find them somehow useful, insightful, and personally transferable onto their own lives," says Albertoni. "If someone walks away feeling like they found something positive in these songs, that's enough for me.""Receive" leads the way across all streaming platforms today, setting the stage for "Dive," due September 18 via Color Red Music.For listeners craving authenticity in an increasingly automated musical landscape, San Leandro does not simply ask audiences to hear the music. The band invites them to dive in.Stream “Receive” and more music NOW.

"Receive" by San Leandro, performed live in-studio at Colorado Sound Studios, Westminster, CO. Mixed & mastered by Leandro Albertoni.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.