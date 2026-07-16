Scenthound Provo Will Celebrate One Year of Wellness-First Dog Grooming in Provo This September

Come visit us at our Provo University location! One of our favorite pups Most dogs are this happy after being pampered by Scenthound in Provo

Scenthound Provo celebrates one year of wellness-first dog grooming with affordable dog hygiene memberships starting at just $39 per month.

We have loved serving the Provo and Orem dog owner community for almost a year and are excited for many years to come. Your dogs health and hygiene is something our team is very passionate about.” — Spencer Strong

PROVO , UT, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One Year of Helping Provo Dogs Stay Healthier Through Routine Dog Hygiene

This September marks one year since Scenthound Provo introduced a new approach to dog grooming in Provo. Rather than focusing solely on appearance, Scenthound has spent the past year helping local dogs stay healthier through affordable, preventative hygiene care.

As more pet owners recognize that routine hygiene plays an important role in their dog's overall health, Scenthound Provo continues to redefine what professional dog grooming should look like. Every visit is centered around maintaining a dog's health—not simply making them look good for a few weeks.

Over the past year, Scenthound has become a trusted destination for Provo families looking for convenient, affordable dog grooming and hygiene services that help prevent common health issues before they become serious.

More Than Traditional Dog Grooming

Many dog owners wait until their pet begins smelling bad, scratching excessively, or looking overdue for a haircut before scheduling an appointment. Unfortunately, those visible signs often indicate underlying hygiene issues that have been developing for weeks or months.

Scenthound was created to break that cycle.

Instead of offering grooming only when dogs appear dirty, Scenthound encourages routine hygiene visits that keep dogs comfortable, clean, and healthier year-round.

Every core appointment includes the hygiene essentials every dog needs:

- Bath

- Ear cleaning

- Nail trimming

- Teeth brushing

These services help reduce common issues while keeping dogs feeling their best between veterinary visits.

Every Visit Includes a Wellness Assessment

One of the biggest differences between Scenthound and a traditional dog groomer is the comprehensive wellness assessment included with every appointment.

During each visit, trained team members perform a nose-to-tail evaluation of every dog, checking their:

- Skin

- Coat

- Ears

- Teeth

- Nails

These wellness checks can help identify changes that owners may not notice at home, allowing potential concerns to be addressed earlier.

Whether it's irritated skin, dirty ears, excessive tartar, or overgrown nails, catching these issues early can help dogs stay healthier while giving owners greater peace of mind.

It's one of the reasons so many Provo pet owners have made Scenthound part of their regular routine over the past year.

Affordable Dog Grooming Memberships Starting at $39

One of the biggest reasons dog owners delay professional grooming is cost.

Scenthound Provo removes that barrier with flexible monthly memberships starting at just $39.

The membership model encourages consistent hygiene rather than occasional visits, helping dogs receive the ongoing care they need throughout the year.

Members can also customize appointments with additional services like haircuts and blow drying whenever needed, paying only for the extras they choose.

There are no long-term contracts, making it easy for families to prioritize their dog's health while staying within budget.

Technology That Makes Dog Care Easier

Scenthound combines professional care with technology that helps owners stay on top of their dog's hygiene.

Using the Scenthound mobile app, members can:

- Schedule appointments

- Track hygiene history

- Monitor wellness scores

- Receive reminders when it's time for another visit

The app makes it easier than ever to maintain a consistent care routine while giving owners greater visibility into their dog's overall wellness.

Celebrating One Year Serving the Provo Community

As Scenthound Provo celebrates its first anniversary, the team is grateful for the trust local pet owners have placed in them over the past year.

What started as a new concept for dog grooming in Provo has grown into a community of members who understand that regular hygiene is one of the simplest ways to help dogs live healthier, happier lives.

That continued support has also helped expand Scenthound's presence in Utah County, with a second location opening in Pleasant Grove this September to serve even more local families.

Looking Ahead to Many More Healthy Dogs

Dogs are more than pets—they're family members who deserve consistent care that supports their long-term health.

As Scenthound Provo enters its second year, the team remains committed to providing professional dog grooming and hygiene services that help dogs stay cleaner, healthier, and more comfortable throughout every stage of life.

Whether you're searching for dog grooming in Provo, routine dog hygiene services, nail trimming, ear cleaning, or a wellness-focused approach to canine care, Scenthound Provo continues to provide an affordable solution built around prevention instead of reaction.

To learn more about memberships starting at $39 per month or to schedule your dog's next hygiene appointment, visit Scenthound Provo online or contact the team today. Follow Scenthound Provo on Facebook and Instagram for dog care tips, wellness education, and the latest updates.

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