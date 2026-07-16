Celebration Station Greensboro Tackles Summer with Spike It, a Football-Themed Drop Tower

A football-themed 30-ft drop tower under the goalposts. Strap in six riders at a time, ride to the top, and get spiked back down. Touchdown!​

30-foot climb. Six riders. One stomach-dropping plunge. Spike It is open at Celebration Station Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebration Station Greensboro is bringing game-day energy to the Triad this summer with Spike It , a football-themed drop tower that lifts riders 30 feet into the air before sending them plunging back down — officially opened to the public.Themed around the thrill of scoring a touchdown, Spike It seats six riders per cycle and pairs a sports-inspired look with the gut-drop excitement of a classic tower ride. Riders are lifted steadily to the top of the 30-foot tower — the slow climb building anticipation the whole way up — before being “spiked” back toward the ground in a sudden, stomach-dropping plunge. Football styling gives the entire experience a game-day energy that fits naturally into a summer of outdoor fun.The attraction is designed for families with older kids and teens looking for a bigger thrill, and it instantly becomes one of the most adrenaline-charged offerings in Celebration Station's lineup. It's the kind of ride that anchors a whole visit — the one friends dare each other to try first, then sprint back to ride again.For safety, riders must be at least 36 inches tall to ride with an adult and 47 inches tall to ride alone, with a maximum weight of 300 pounds. Spike It is included with the venue's attraction access, so once guests are in, they can ride it as many times as they like throughout their visit.“Spike It gives our guests the big-thrill moment they've been asking for — with a fun football twist that fits perfectly with summer. It's the kind of ride kids dare each other to try, and then immediately get back in line for.”— Charlie Keegan, CEO, Five Star Parks & AttractionsSpike It is part of Level Up Summer, a season-long rollout of new games and attractions across the Five Star Parks & Attractions family. Bringing a marquee thrill ride to Greensboro reflects the company's continued investment in the Triad and in giving local families a reason to make Celebration Station their summer destination.Guests can refuel after their ride with Touchdown Tots — a limited-time loaded-snack special available at the venue's grill while supplies last. Spike It is officially opened to the public.FAST FACTSWhat: Spike It — football-themed drop tower (“Touchdown” theme)Where: Celebration Station Greensboro, NCHeight of ride: 30-foot drop tower · 6 riders per cycleRider requirements: 36″ with an adult · 47″ to ride alone · 300 lb maxOpens: July 10, 2026Access: Included with attraction access / pass

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