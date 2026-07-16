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MnDOT to host public open house July 28 for Highway 22 and Highway 109 project in Wells (July 16, 2026)

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MANKATO, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will host a public construction open house on Tuesday, July 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wells Community Center, 189 2nd Street SE, to provide updates on the ongoing Highway 22 and Highway 109 construction project in Wells.

There will be no formal presentation, and people are welcome to stop by at their convenience during the open house. MnDOT staff and the contractor will be available to answer questions about the project, construction timelines, and detour routes.
Construction began April 28 and is expected to continue through fall 2026, weather permitting. Traffic remains detoured during construction.

The 2026-27 project includes pavement and utility improvements, upgraded bicycle and pedestrian accommodations, and new safety features such as slightly narrower lanes, intersection changes, curb extensions, and bike lanes.

Ulland Brothers was awarded the project with a bid of $16,379,813.06.

Visit the project website for project and detour information, and to sign up for email updates.

Information will be shared on the MnDOT South Central Facebook group and on X.

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MnDOT to host public open house July 28 for Highway 22 and Highway 109 project in Wells (July 16, 2026)

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