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Plan for weekday lane closures on Highway 87 west of Backus (July 16, 2026)

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BAXTER, Minn. – Travelers on Highway 87 west of Backus, Cass County, will encounter lane closures and delays as roadwork begins the week of July 20, advises the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The $2 million project will resurface (mill and pave) Highway 87 between Highway 371 and Highway 64, west of Backus. Work will take place Monday to Friday during daytime hours, weather permitting. Motorists should be prepared for alternating lane closures in both directions with flaggers and a pilot car guiding traffic through the work zone. Resurfacing will occur in segments, so expect the location of active work to shift as the project progresses.

All work is weather-dependent, and the schedule is subject to change. 

MnDOT advises travelers to always slow down when approaching a work zone, then navigate through with care and caution. Other reminders:

  • Never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones
  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change
  • Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment
  • Obey posted speed limits; fine for a work zone violation is $300
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel

When complete by early August, motorists will benefit from a smoother ride along this stretch of Highway 87.

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Plan for weekday lane closures on Highway 87 west of Backus (July 16, 2026)

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