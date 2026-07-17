Paoli Fire Company Renews Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Strengthening Accessible Emergency Services

Paoli Fire Company has been a Certified Autism Center™ since 2021.

The Certified Autism Center™ designation means the world to our organization.” — Ashley Neubauer, firefighter/paramedic

PAOLI, PA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Paoli Fire Company proudly announces the renewal of its Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation, awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). Since first achieving certification in 2021, the company has continued its commitment to supporting autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals by ensuring that 80% or more of first responders and front-facing staff complete autism and sensory training and certification.

"The Certified Autism Center™ designation means the world to our organization,” says Ashley Neubauer, firefighter/paramedic. “We hope that this will assure the residents and visitors of Paoli that our Fire Company and EMS will provide excellent care to these individuals and their families. With our staff having the associated autism training, we are confident that we will be able to interact with these individuals with utmost professionalism and empathy."

Communities rely on first responders during critical situations, making it essential for departments to be prepared to meet the needs of all community members. IBCCES' first responder autism training program not only increases staff confidence and establishes a foundation for excellence but also positions departments as leaders in both the industry and the communities they serve.

“Paoli Fire Company’s renewal as a Certified Autism Center™ highlights its long-standing commitment to ensuring community members of all abilities feel supported and understood,” says Myron Pincomb, CEO and board chairman. “Through continued training and accessibility efforts, the company is helping first responders better serve autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals while fostering positive interactions both during emergencies and throughout community engagement activities.”

Since becoming a Certified Autism Center™, Paoli Fire Company has placed sensory kits, including fidget toys, ear coverings, sunglasses and weighted blankets, on its ambulances. In addition to the autism-specific training completed through the IBCCES certification process, the company encourages firefighters and EMS providers to further their knowledge through continuing education related to autism spectrum disorder (ASD), particularly in pediatric care. Paoli Fire Company also hosts community events throughout the year that allow children to tour fire trucks and the fire station, providing opportunities to engage with autistic individuals and their families.

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory, and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Paoli Fire Company is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the sites has met IBCCES certification requirements.

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About Paoli Fire Company

Paoli Fire Company engages in numerous community events throughout the year, such as CPR training, car seat checks, and fire prevention presentations. We often interact with youth who have special needs, ensuring our presentations are appropriately tailored for effective communication. Additionally, we support a school in our district that exclusively enrolls special needs students, providing regular care and engagement. To better serve patients with special needs, we have equipped our ambulances with sensory kits. These kits, combined with our specialized training, help comfort and support these patients during stressful situations.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality, and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification, and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare, and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



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