All applicants for licensure or registration with the Georgia State Board of Pharmacy are required to disclose their complete criminal history, inclusive of arrests, in response to appropriate questions on their application, regardless of the outcome of the arrest, including, but not limited to: dismissed charges, nolle prosequi (“noll pross’d”) cases, or first offender dispositions.

Failure to disclose any criminal history event (inclusive of any arrest) as the same may be requested on an application is a material omission and misrepresentation on an application.

Effective August 1, 2026, applicants who fail to disclose an arrest history will be assessed an administrative service fee of $25.00 per undisclosed arrest.

Applicants are reminded that disclosure of an arrest or conviction does not automatically preclude licensure or registration. However, failure to accurately disclose criminal history may result in disciplinary action, and/or fine. Such failure will delay processing of your application, incur the above-noted service fee, and require direct review by the Board.

Applicants are advised that upon determination that a failure to disclose has occurred, processing of their application will cease until such time as the failure to disclose service fee is paid.

Applicants are further advised that failures to disclose for the following frequently cited, and insufficient reasons, will incur a failure to disclose service fee: the advice of legal counsel, a belief that a criminal record was expunged, and/or a belief that an arrest or conviction would not appear in a criminal history.

Applicants are encouraged to carefully review their criminal history and ensure all arrests and convictions are accurately and honestly reported without omission when completing an application.

This policy is effective for applications submitted on or after August 1, 2026.