CPE: Thousands of Kentucky adults may be closer to a college credential than they realize

July 16, 2026

Thousands of Kentucky adults who left Kentucky’s colleges and universities without graduating may be closer to earning a degree or credential than they realize, according to a new report from the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education.

The report, A State-Level Framework for Re-engaging Adult Learners, examines 43,375 adults ages 25 and older who left a Kentucky public college or university early between spring 2018 and fall 2024 and did not subsequently enroll at another in-state institution.

Researchers organized the former students according to the type of credential they appeared to be pursuing—bachelor’s, transfer associate or technical associate—and how close they were to completing it. The findings suggest that adults who withdraw from coursework will require tailored outreach or support, based on individual needs, to continue on to a credential.

“Many of these Kentuckians have already invested significant time, effort and resources in their education, and that work should not be overlooked,” said CPE President Aaron Thompson. “This research gives our colleges and universities a more precise way to identify where former students are in their educational journeys and connect them with a realistic path forward. Helping more adults turn the credits they have already earned into meaningful credentials is essential to strengthening families, communities and Kentucky’s workforce.”

Thompson added that a bachelor’s degree holder in Kentucky earns nearly double what an individual with just a high school diploma earns in a year. Additionally, 6 out of 10 Kentuckians are currently graduating with no student debt.

The report found that 28,493 adults, or 66% of those studied, left before developing substantial credit momentum. These students may need a broad pathway back to college that includes personalized advising, financial aid assistance, flexible scheduling and a clear explanation of how completing a credential could support their career goals.

However, another group may be much closer to completion. The study identified 3,674 near-completers and 2,804 adults who had accumulated more credits than the general threshold associated with their credential. Together, these 6,478 adults represent nearly 15% of the study population and may benefit from a transcript review, degree audit, graduation check or evaluation for a shorter credential.

“The most important finding is that credit totals only become useful when we understand the context around them,” said Chris Ledford, the report’s lead researcher. “An adult who has earned 45 credits toward an associate degree is in a very different position from someone with 45 credits toward a bachelor’s degree. By looking at both the credential a student was pursuing and how far that student progressed, institutions can replace broad, generic outreach with specific next steps that make returning and completing feel achievable.”

The largest group in the study consisted of 15,345 adults who had pursued technical associate degrees in workforce-oriented fields. Nearly two in five of these students were concentrated in business administration and management, computer and information sciences, and health services or allied health. The report recommends beginning targeted outreach in these high-volume fields and reviewing whether students may qualify for shorter, stackable credentials connected to the credits they have already completed.

The transfer associate group included 14,379 adults, including more than 10,000 who left early and approximately 2,100 who were near completion or had accumulated surplus credits. Because these students generally followed common programs in liberal arts, general studies and humanities, the report identifies them as a significant opportunity for focused associate-degree completion, reverse transfer and transition to four-year institutions.

Adults who stopped while pursuing bachelor’s degrees generally had accumulated more credits than the two associate-degree groups. They may benefit from finish-line strategies such as degree audits, evaluation of transfer credits, credit for prior learning, recognition of military education and training, flexible course options and assistance resolving institutional debt or registration holds.

The report offers six recommendations for Kentucky universities:

Tailor messages and follow-up to students’ credential pathways and completion progress.

Conduct routine transcript and credential reviews for adults who may be close to completion.

Develop targeted re-engagement strategies for transfer associate students.

Begin technical-associate outreach in high-volume workforce fields.

Prioritize finish-line strategies for adults with substantial progress toward bachelor’s degrees.

Design flexible approaches that recognize adults’ work, family, financial and military responsibilities.

“Re-engagement is not simply about asking someone to come back,” Thompson said. “It is about showing each adult that we recognize what they have already accomplished, helping remove the barriers that caused them to leave and offering a clear pathway to a credential with value in the workforce.”

The complete report, A State-Level Framework for Re-engaging Adult Learners, is available on the Council's website.