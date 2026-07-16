Governor Abbott Announces Saronic Technologies Expansion In Brownsville

July 16, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced Saronic Technologies, Inc. will construct a next-generation shipyard, expected to be the largest shipyard in the country, called Port Alpha at the Port of Brownsville for the manufacture of medium- and large-class autonomous and autonomy-capable vessels during a press conference at Saronic’s headquarters in Austin.

“Today marks history with the announcement of the most advanced shipyard in the entire world,” said Governor Abbott. “When this shipyard gets fully built out, there will be about 10,000 employees. Saronic is going to be providing about $750 million in annual paychecks to Texans. That’s game-changing for the population of Texas. As Governor, I’m proud that Saronic calls Texas home.”

The Port Alpha shipyard and advanced manufacturing facility represents a capital investment of $3,248,000,000 and will create 10,000 new jobs. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $80 million and a $78,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus have been extended to Saronic. The shipyard is also a qualified project under the Texas Jobs, Energy, Technology, and Innovation (JETI) program.

Founded in Austin in 2022, Saronic Technologies combines advanced autonomy software with fast, scalable domestic manufacturing to deliver autonomous maritime systems that extend the reach, capability, and efficiency of defense and commercial fleets.

“America's maritime future depends on our ability to build again,” said Saronic Co-Founder and CEO Dino Mavrookas. “Port Alpha is our commitment to that mission. Built from the ground up to deliver ships at a speed and scale not seen since World War II, this investment is about more than constructing a shipyard. It is about rebuilding the industrial capacity, workforce, and manufacturing advantage required to ensure American maritime leadership for decades to come. The state of Texas and city of Brownsville give us the foundation to turn that vision into reality."

Saronic chose Texas for this expansion based on workforce availability, infrastructure readiness, land scale, logistics, and expansion potential. Saronic will work with the State of Texas, Cameron County, regional technical colleges, and state university systems to develop workforce training and apprenticeship programs designed to sustain long-term industrial growth and position South Texas as a center of excellence for advanced maritime manufacturing.

During his remarks, Governor Abbott declared that Texas is the new leader in American shipbuilding, driven by major investments from Saronic in Brownsville and Davie Defense in Galveston. He highlighted that Texas is leading the world on land, at sea, and in space — from advanced manufacturing and national security to the Texas Stock Exchange, SpaceX, and the Texas Space Commission. The Governor also emphasized Texas’ central role in rebuilding America’s domestic maritime industrial base and strengthening the nation’s security. The future of American strength will be built in Texas.

“This investment is a defining moment for the Port of Brownsville, Cameron County, the entire Rio Grande Valley, and all of Senate District 27,” said Senator Adam Hinojosa. “Texas has long led the nation in energy, manufacturing, and innovation, and our Gulf Coast will now play a key role in strengthening our industrial base and national security. Building the next generation of autonomous maritime technology in South Texas creates opportunity for our communities while helping ensure the United States remains prepared for future challenges. I appreciate Governor Abbott’s leadership in securing this project, and I thank Saronic for choosing Texas as the home for this significant investment. I look forward to its lasting impact on our region and our nation.”

“We're pleased to welcome Saronic to Cameron County," said Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. “Saronic's investment marks a significant milestone for our county as it expands the shipbuilding industry to South Texas and aims to create 10,000 new jobs. This project will strengthen our local economy by creating new opportunities for working families, supporting small businesses, and driving long-term growth throughout Cameron County and the region."

“Having Saronic in our community is a historic moment for our region and a game changer for our students,” said Point Isabel Independent School District Superintendent Teri Capistran. “Families in the Rio Grande Valley are among the most economically disadvantaged in the state of Texas, but education remains the greatest equalizer that breaks cycles of poverty in families and generations. By partnering with Saronic, our students will now have the unprecedented opportunity to earn advanced degrees, gain cutting edge skills, and secure high-paying careers right here at home.”

“Saronic Technologies’ investment is yet another once-in-a-lifetime project that will significantly change and transform the economic landscape of Brownsville as well as South Texas,” said Greater Brownsville EDC President & CEO Gilberto Salinas. “In addition to creating high value-add jobs, it will expand opportunities for our residents but more importantly, Saronic will inspire the next generation of engineers and young professionals. We look forward to partnering in their long-term success as they become part of Brownsville’s next chapter.”

View more information about Saronic.

TEF is a performance-based grant, administered by the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office within the Office of the Governor, that may be awarded to a business relocation or expansion project for which one Texas site is in competition with out-of-state locations to create new, good-paying jobs in the community and attract significant new capital investment to the state.

Governor Abbott signed House Bill 5 into law following the 88th Regular Legislative Session, creating the JETI program to attract large, capital-intensive economic development projects that bring new capital investment and create new, good-paying Texas jobs while ensuring robust reporting and transparency.

Additional photos of the announcement will be provided here when available.