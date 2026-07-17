Baker Law Group, PLLC Launches Nationwide Patent Litigation Practice Led by Attorney Michael Smith

Baker Law Group, PLLC Michael Smith, Senior Associate Attorney, Baker Law Group, PLLC

Senior Associate Attorney Michael Smith brings 24 years of trial and patent litigation experience to the firm's new nationwide practice.

Patent litigation sits at the intersection of law and science. A case can turn on how clearly a lawyer can explain nuances in the technology to a jury.” — Michael Smith, Senior Of-Counsel Attorney, Baker Law Group, PLLC

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baker Law Group, PLLC has launched a nationwide patent litigation practice led by Senior Associate Attorney Michael Smith. Smith will represent clients in patent infringement and intellectual property disputes in federal courts across the country, operating from the firm's Austin office. patent litigation lawyer combines courtroom advocacy with technical subject matter expertise across multiple federal forums. Patent infringement claims are typically filed in federal district court, while challenges to a patent's validity may instead proceed before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, an administrative tribunal established under the Leahy-Smith America Invents Act. Appeals from both district court decisions and Patent Trial and Appeal Board rulings go to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, the only federal appellate court with nationwide jurisdiction over patent cases. Disputes involving the importation of infringing products may also be brought before the U.S. International Trade Commission under Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930. As a result, clients facing patent disputes need counsel who can move between these forums as a single matter develops.Smith brings 24 years of trial experience to Baker Law Group, PLLC, representing businesses, innovators, and institutions in high-stakes civil litigation and complex intellectual property disputes. He earned his J.D. from Santa Clara University School of Law in 2002, where he served as Editor-in-Chief of the Santa Clara Computer and High Technology Law Journal, and holds an M.S. in Molecular and Cellular Biology from the University of Arizona. Smith has been a member of the State Bar of Texas since 2002 and is registered to practice before the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Prior to joining Baker Law Group, PLLC, Smith built his career litigating complex patent and commercial disputes in private practice across Texas and multiple jurisdictions nationwide. Smith has litigated patent matters across multiple technical fields, including telecommunications, semiconductors, mechanical systems, pharmaceuticals, and internet and web-based technologies.Smith's patent litigation background includes an eight-figure settlement in a major automotive patent infringement matter, in which he managed complex discovery, expert depositions, and settlement negotiations through resolution. He also secured a $600,000 post-appeal settlement on behalf of a Canadian valve manufacturer following a successful appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. In a separate matter, Smith obtained a permanent injunction for a pharmaceutical client in a generic-drug patent case, an order that blocked the infringing party from market entry and protected the client's patent exclusivity period. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes, and every case is fact-specific.Smith's litigation background extends beyond patent disputes. As an Austin civil litigation lawyer , Smith has represented clients across a range of commercial and civil disputes, including contract claims, business torts, and disputes between companies over performance and payment obligations. That broader trial experience informs his approach to the procedural and evidentiary demands of federal patent litigation, where technical evidence and expert testimony often determine the outcome. Baker Law Group, PLLC represents clients in patent matters and broader civil litigation alike from its Austin office, applying the same trial-tested approach across both practice areas.Patent litigation often follows decisions made years earlier, when a business is formed or a product is developed. An Austin business lawyer at Baker Law Group, PLLC advises companies on entity formation, contract drafting, and the protection of intellectual property from the outset, helping reduce the risk of costly disputes later. Baker Law Group, PLLC provides this combination of formation-stage counsel and litigation representation for clients building and defending intellectual property assets in Austin and nationwide.About Baker Law Group, PLLCBaker Law Group, PLLC is a multi-state law firm with offices in Denver, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Greenwood Village, Northglenn, Las Vegas, Austin, San Antonio, Houston, Fort Worth, Albuquerque, and Kansas City. The firm represents individuals, businesses, and organizations across practice areas including patent litigation, civil litigation, business law, real estate, estate planning, employment law, criminal defense, and family law.

Baker Law Group, PLLC

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